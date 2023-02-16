WOONSOCKET – Barbara Turcotte says she has a lot of memories at Globe Park on Coe Street in Woonsocket.
“I played in that park as a child,” she said.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 7:06 am
When Turcotte had children, they also played in Globe Park until they grew up and had families of their own. Now retired, Turcotte walks her dogs through the park daily and spends her free time cleaning it up.
“I load up my scooter with my tools and I clean the park,” she said. One year, she held an event to clean up the park in which the city provided a truck to help out and transfer all the trash bags from the site.
Lately though, Turcotte says she has become frustrated with the amount of dog poop that she has come across when venturing to the park each day. She compares the situation to walking through a minefield, adding that she recently saw a man allow his dog to defecate in front of her and then walked away.
“Are you gonna pick that up? I asked. He goes, no,” she said.
Turcotte said she’s not the only one who is frustrated. She said she has been in contact with Liz Kerrigan at the Parks and Recreation Department who has been appreciative of the work she has done to clean the park, but the only thing the city can do to enforce the issue is have police give fines out to dog owners they see not picking up after their dogs.
Along with cleaning up the park, Turcotte says she’s been taking care of the memorial dedicated to Savannah Smith who was murdered in Woonsocket in 2006 by her neighbor.
“I say, Savannah, I’ve got you, I’ll always keep you clean,” she said.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino says this is the first time he is hearing of complaints regarding dog waste at Globe Park.
“They could have called the highway superintendent, but you know, I can see where it’s a problem,” he said.
D’Agostino said that now that the issue has been brought to his attention, he will keep it on his radar.
Turcotte says her next step is to write a letter to the mayor in the hopes that the city will be able to invest in dog waste signs at the park to enforce the matter. She said she will continue to pick up at the park because it means a lot to her.
“However, because there are no consequences, these people continue to ignore the law,” she said.
