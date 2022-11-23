NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Christian de Rezendes summed up the feeling of many residents at Monday’s Town Council meeting in 13 words: “This thing needs to die, and this this thing needs to die fast.”
Residents in the area of Central Street attended to present their concerns and ask for support from the council in rejecting an expansion plan from MST Technologies.
MST is seeking zoning variances, including for dimensional relief and setbacks for storage and loading areas. They proposed to build a 23,700-foot-square building addition to their current building at 800 Central St., which received a nod from the Planning Board over the summer.
Residents have expressed concern over possible air and water pollution from recycled materials. The Zoning Board was set to meet on the matter Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Council President John Beauregard made it clear to the crowd Monday that although the council would listen to their concerns, they could not vote or take action on anything that night.
“I don’t know what else would get you guys to rise up and get mad, this is a unifying cause for our entire town,” said resident Greg Galano, referencing what many believe to be a local history of people developing cancer due to contamination exposure, his 4-year-old daughter being one of them.
Galano noted that local members of the General Assembly would be joining the crowd Tuesday.
“You should all be there and show your faces. This is a major issue, this is the entire town, this is our kids’ drinking water,” he said.
Other residents voiced concern about fines MST has faced in the past, as well as potential exposure to noise, dangerous conditions due to increased trucks coming into additional proposed loading areas, an increased rat issue if water lines are interfered with, and potential overall exposure to hazardous material.
Liane Jalette, in a letter read by de Rezendes, referenced a report in which she discovered that an underground storage tank was removed from under 800 Central St. containing elements such as arsenic, lead, and other chemicals.
“The fact that simple human error could happen would have catastrophic consequences for us all,” she wrote.
De Rezendes referenced his recent documentary on Slatersville and the immense amount of research that went into it, saying it’s important for the town to do its own research.
“In the beginning of October when I went to DEM and saw the fines in front of me, I literally sat there stunned,” he said. He said he’s been working season two of his documentary, which includes the Stamina Mill fire that is still being felt 45 years later. He said he had never cared about what was coming out of the current building MST owns until now.
Among other matters discussed Monday, DPW Director Ray Pendergast told the council that the town is finishing up some paving, but there are still many roads needing attention, including Pound Hill Road.
Monday was the last meeting for longtime Councilor Paul Vadenais. Before adjournment, Vadenais highlighted the need to do something about old and poorly functioning water lines on Golden Boulevard. He said the town could possibly look into using money from the infrastructure bank to help residents out, similar to what was done on Mechanic Street for well water.
“My concern is there are a lot of little children that live on that street,” said Vadenais, adding that though the town had gone in to try and temporarily fix it years back by tapping into a line, they knew it would only be a temporary solution to the problem.
Beauregard told Vadenais that though there had been some discussion with the Woonsocket City Council on a water agreement, he hopes they can discuss it again and pick up where they left off, as the street is on the line between Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
The meeting adjourned with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski thanking Vadenais and Councilor Stephen Corriveau, also serving his last meeting, for the work they’ve done.
“It’s been a pleasure serving with Councilor Vadenais, who has a tremendous memory for facts, figures, and dates. It’s been a tremendous pleasure serving with Mr. Corriveau, who has represented the town well in the committee that he served on,” said Zwolenski. “Gentlemen, thank you very much, and I mean that from my heart.”
