NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Christian de Rezendes summed up the feeling of many residents at Monday’s Town Council meeting in 13 words: “This thing needs to die, and this this thing needs to die fast.”

Residents in the area of Central Street attended to present their concerns and ask for support from the council in rejecting an expansion plan from MST Technologies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.