Speeding complaints
Buy Now

Gail Christie and Chris Harvey explain to the North Smithfield Town Council last week how speeding traffic has impacted their quality of life on Iron Mine Hill Road.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Speeding has gotten so bad on Iron Mine Hill Road, say residents in the area, that it’s become nearly impossible for pedestrians to feel safe in this neighborhood off Eddie Dowling Highway.

Residents showed up to a July 18 meeting to call for traffic-calming measures, including possible implementation of speed humps (more gradual than bumps) or cameras.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.