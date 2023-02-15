CENTRAL FALLS – Groundwork RI is looking to plant a healthy number of new trees around four communities beginning this spring, thanks to a grant received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The grant allows for a total of 2,000 free trees to be planted in Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket municipal areas and at homes within the next three years.
To be eligible for the award, the recipient communities must have a population of fewer than 50,000 residents and border the Blackstone River. A significant part of the initiative is to address the water quality of the Blackstone River and plant trees in the parts of the community that have a historically low number of trees.
“We are prioritizing denser, more urbanized parts of town, as well as planting in places largely used by the public,” said Jacqueline Hall, special projects coordinator at Groundwork RI. “We are working with towns and schools, but the bulk of trees will be on private properties.”
Residents who would like a tree planted at their home can simply apply with Groundwork RI for a free consultation, during which they can get recommendations for the best trees to be planted on their properties. Once planted, recipients will be required to water their trees and maintain them.
To determine if a resident meets the criteria in their part of town, GroundWork RI uses the Tree Equity Score Analyzer, which helps plan and analyze tree planting scenarios with the goal of improving tree equity, or consistent tree cover from neighborhood to neighborhood. Several demographic and climate indicators such as age, health risk, surface temperature, and climate-related health risk are used to determine if the area has the appropriate number of trees proportionate to need.
Property owners and renters who live in areas with lower tree equity scores will qualify.
According to Hall, some trees have been pre-ordered, so Groundwork RI can accommodate requests fairly soon for those that land in stock.
Planting more trees in local green spaces and at homes can provide many benefits to residents and towns, say the experts. They include “air purification, lowering climate temperatures, absorbing and cleaning stormwater, supporting wildlife and biodiversity, as well as reduction of heat and cooling costs.”
“It’s (also) an opportunity to educate others,” said Hall. For more information about the initiative, interested residents can contact Groundwork RI at 401-305-7174 or email trees@groundworkri.org.
