SCITUATE – Residents of Scituate’s senior housing complex Rockland Oaks are expressing fear after a resident there died from complications due to COVID-19 last week, raising additional concerns around a lack of information on the death.
Resident commissioner at the Scituate Housing Authority Norman Monroe spoke before the Scituate Town Council last Thursday, Dec. 9, saying residents are upset about many things going on at the 24-unit housing complex.
Monroe said residents are concerned they are not getting information from management, Pauline Galbreath of Rural Housing and Consulting and Management, or the Scituate Housing Authority Board.
The board has not met since August, Monroe said, and relying on Galbreath for information has proven unsuccessful.
“I’m on the board and I don’t get told things properly,” he said.
Monroe also said residents are afraid to approach Galbreath for fear of retaliation.
“They don’t want to speak up because they are afraid,” he said.
Galbreath did not return a call for comment.
Residents also remain concerned about the water situation, which has long plagued Rockland Oaks with discolored and contaminated water, causing management to provide bottled water to residents.
In July, wells at Rockland Oaks ran dry and needed to be refilled. In September, a boil water advisory was issued to residents due to contamination in the water.
Monroe said when he approached Galbreath, she gave responses such as, “you know how old people are.”
A resident who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, who lived on the same floor as the woman who died of COVID-19, said there was no notice given to residents, who are seniors or disabled, that COVID was in the building. Next-of-kin traveled in and out of the complex and apartment without wearing masks.
“A lot of our residents are not well. Some have Parkinson’s, are diabetic. I sanitized the outside area of my apartment because I’m scared, we’re all scared,” the resident said.
The resident described Galbreath as a “big bully” who is always yelling at someone.
Resident Sacha Hummel echoed the resident’s sentiments, saying he would have liked to be notified that COVID was in the building to take necessary precautions. He said the lack of notice is irresponsible and could have deadly consequences.
“It’s not right. We were left in the dark. I live on the same floor, we have the right to know,” Hummel said.
Town Council President Abbie Groves, whose sister Joslyn Groves was recently appointed to the SHA, said once meetings pick up again, the problems with lack of information will be solved.
“I talked to the board; they plan on meeting,” Groves said.
Three members of the SHA resigned this year, including Terrell Parker in June, Richard Stapleton in November, and Joyce Healey-Sirois in September. The Town Council appointed replacements for two positions, including Groves and former Councilor Charles Collins Jr., and need to appoint one more.
Collins spoke at last week’s meeting, saying board members care about residents and intend to hold meetings as they run the housing authority.
“There’s no way I want people to drink the water down there,” Collins said.
Monroe said with the history of board members leaving and lack of information handed out to residents, he hopes the council chooses its next appointment wisely.
With four members now in place, the board has a quorum and can hold meetings.
Councilor Michael Marcello said the only way residents at Rockland Oaks can be informed is if the SHA does its job and holds meetings.
“This hasn’t happened since August,” Marcello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.