NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town residents over the weekend aired their frustrations with the town as some roads were rendered impassible due to ice, but officials say they did their best to address what was nearly an impossible situation, one that was also experienced in nearby communities.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said he was initially frustrated with how the streets were handled a week after crews handled a massive storm so well, but subsequently learned from Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore what had been done leading up to and after the weekend ice storm.
Autiello said he was told that crews were out in force last Friday afternoon, pre-treating roads.
“Having such a big storm to a deep freeze, it was just a bad situation all around,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to see people blaming DPW workers after many had worked 32 hours straight a week earlier.
Autiello said, as of Sunday, that he was still gathering facts about the response. He said he learned yet again that local politics is often about what affects people in their day-to-day lives, and residents expect roads to be cleared.
Autiello posted late last Saturday afternoon that the town was “finally sending out four trucks to sand the road” after a day full of calls of complaint to police, but officials later said the number was six, and that they had been out starting several hours earlier.
The post immediately sparked a landslide of comments of complaint. One resident questioned why crews weren’t sent out during the highest temperatures of the day. Another said there was a leadership failure and there should be a transparent discussion about who was responsible as residents were trapped in their homes and driveways.
“Better late than never, I guess,” said one resident. “I did see them last night at least.”
Salvatore told The Breeze that the town set local records for the amount of material put down over two days, with more set down Saturday than Friday. He said crews waited until 2 p.m. last Friday and stayed out until after 6 p.m. pre-treating roads. He then watched as weather experts then told people that the morning commute would be a treacherous one at best.
When the temperature drops below 20 degrees, treatment doesn’t work, said Salvatore, so they would have been wasting salt during the overnight hours from Friday to Saturday. It is not true that they waited until late in the day on Saturday, he said, as six drivers were out treating roads starting between 9:30 and 10 a.m. and stayed out until after 6 p.m. He said he was also on the roads in his own truck. Another two drivers were tasked with restoring sightlines at intersections, he said, and they later went to treat school properties for weekend events being held.
Salvatore said he took pictures of nearby sections of Lincoln where there are million-dollar homes, and “today (Monday) as we speak, their roads are worse than ours.”
“The crew did a super job,” he added.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he got a call about a video showing a driver sliding on John Street, but when he immediately went to visit the street on Sunday, he found it was 95 percent down to asphalt, and the video being referenced was from the day before.
Lombardi said there was a lot of misinformation circulating about the effort, but most of the town’s 34,000 residents knew the town was doing its best.
“Were there a few streets where salt didn’t bite? Yeah,” said Lombardi, but “these guys were killing themselves.” If the roads were as bad overall as some people were saying, he said, why were there only eight minor accidents in town over two days?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.