SCITUATE – With the tax sale quickly approaching for the Hope Mill, Scituate residents expressed concerns that the historic building may continue to crumble and pollute the Pawtuxet River.
During the public comment section of the Thursday night meeting last week, the Scituate Town Council heard citizens’ concerns regarding the deterioration of Hope Mill.
Martha Asermely of Jackson Flat Road said the tax sale, slated for this month, is looming, and requested more information on what will happen to the mill. She said Hope residents have been in a dilemma where rather than benefitting from the beauty of the environment, they are watching the mill fall apart.
“We should have so much going for us, except we are saddled with a mill that is very, very visible, neglected and crumbling in our midst. I don’t feel it is something that should be ignored or let go for a few dollars,” Asermely said.
Asermely said Hope Mill’s owner, BMP Development’s, plans to redevelop the mill, which included renovating the existing mill and constructing new buildings for residential units, were “ridiculous.” She said the Planning Commission should have never passed the plans in the first place.
“We really need to have some idea of what’s going to happen,” Asermely said.
BMP purchased the 38-acre property at 15 Main Street in June 2020 for $1.3 million, including $603,395 in the case and the remainder of property taxes and liens. According to tax records, BMP owes $320,362 in back taxes for five properties in Hope, and the 2022 annual tax balance of $35,188. BMP owed Coventry $91,301 in back taxes.
She said years ago, the town considered purchasing the mill, and she asked if the council would be interested in purchasing the mill again. She added that the town should not commit any more American Rescue Plan Act spending before repairing the dam in Hope. Should it give way, she said it could have a catastrophic event in Hope.
Di Hopkins of High Street agreed with Asermely, and said the dam has been handed off for each developer to fix. The Hope Mill was the oldest working textile mill in the country, Hopkins said, and said it was a shame to everybody that it has started crumbling.
She said the mill contains lead and asbestos that is running into the Pawtuxet River during rain events.
“This is insane,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said the town could use the “priceless brick” that is coveted by designers to build a small building for the community to enjoy.
Sandra Kelly of Rockland Road said she’s expressed concerns about the Hope Mill since the first rallies against BMP’s plan to develop it. Now, driving by the mill, she said it breaks her heart to see it falling apart. She said the Town Council needs to straighten out the mill and get it back on the map.
“It’s heartbreaking to know year after year, the Town Council hasn’t taken an interest in the people of Hope,” she said.
Town Solicitor Dave Petrarca said generally, when there is a tax sale, the property in the tax sale does not get included in the sale. He said the town has the option to take the tax title, not the property. The option is a “may,” he said, not a “shall.”
Petrarca said the tax sale gives a percentage of the deed for the price of whatever taxes are owed, plus intervening interest, fees and more. Regardless of the percentage bought on the title, the whole owed amount is due, he said.
Town Council President Abbie Groves said the property is privately owned, and there is not much they can do about its deterioration. She said the council is doing what it can to prevent its crumbling.
“Please don’t sit there and say we’re not doing anything,” Groves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.