Christian de Rezendes
Buy Now

Christian de Rezendes, talks to the crowd during the Secrets, Scandals, and Stories Lived in Slatersville walk in North Smithfield on Oct. 15.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – History can only be preserved through the people who care most about the community, especially when it comes to towns such as North Smithfield, according to Blackstone Valley National Historical Park Ranger Allison Horrocks, who helped give a tour of Slatersville during a history walk last Saturday, Oct. 15.

“I’ve lived in town for years. I moved to Forestdale in 1955. It’s interesting and it’s always been of interest for me, it comes full circle,” said resident and North Smithfield Heritage Association Linda Rollins, who had watched the documentary “Slatersville, America’s First Mill Village” created by Christian de Rezendes. Like other residents who attended the walk, she said she was interested to learn more about the history of her town, as her ancestors who migrated from Canada were a part of managing Woonsocket’s mills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.