NORTH SMITHFIELD – History can only be preserved through the people who care most about the community, especially when it comes to towns such as North Smithfield, according to Blackstone Valley National Historical Park Ranger Allison Horrocks, who helped give a tour of Slatersville during a history walk last Saturday, Oct. 15.
“I’ve lived in town for years. I moved to Forestdale in 1955. It’s interesting and it’s always been of interest for me, it comes full circle,” said resident and North Smithfield Heritage Association Linda Rollins, who had watched the documentary “Slatersville, America’s First Mill Village” created by Christian de Rezendes. Like other residents who attended the walk, she said she was interested to learn more about the history of her town, as her ancestors who migrated from Canada were a part of managing Woonsocket’s mills.
Horrocks and Ranger Tim Bone, with the help of de Rezendes and co-producer Gail Denomme, led the walk titled “Secrets, Scandals, and Stories Lived in Slatersville,” trailing from the North Smithfield Library to the village cemetery. Nearly 30 people attended.
The tour came only a day after the season finale of the documentary from de Rezendes, which appeared on PBS in five episodes.
“I feel really accomplished with the first season, but I also feel better when I’m working on it,” said de Rezendes, suggesting that season two is in the works.
The main purpose of last Saturday’s event, along with talking about the town’s general history, was meant to reveal the truths of what residents did not want to talk about back in the day including alcohol, slavery, money, and control.
According to de Rezendes, John Slater created the first mill village, also known as Slatersville, after his brother Samuel first came to America. For the better part of 10 years, Slater struggled to keep his workers as other companies were taking his water power, his workers, and encroaching on everything that he had originally set up. The original reason why Slatersville was constructed was to increase business, bring profit, and ultimately control Slatersville workers.
“I think today with a 2022 mindset we can see that clearly now their motivations were really clear,” said de Rezendes. Though some of the mills that were originally built in the early 1800s were burned down, buildings that were replaced still stand today as the remnants of the Western Mills are next to the North Smithfield Library.
“All throughout the Slatersville documentary, Christian and his team (did) a wonderful job of describing different ways how many people wanted to look different ways to describe Slatersville,” said Horrocks, passing around a painting to the group as she said that though the painting was pictured in “pastoral natural type view”, everything was about controlling the land to change the way of life, especially when it came to making sure the workers were sober.
The Slatersville Congregational Church, home to sober congregationalists, was built in 1838. Denomme said construction of the church was funded mainly by lotteries at the time.
As the walk stops continued from the North Smithfield Library, to Memorial Town Hall, to the Slatersville Common, to the Heritage Building, Horrocks added that 79 percent of all textile mills in Rhode Island at the time were profiting from the slave trade.
“When you look at Rhode Island in the 1700s, to build up wealth is participating in the slave trade. In the next century, those next generations of people are going to make products in the Blackstone Valley for this huge market,” said Horrocks.
Slaters eventually started disappearing.
“One of the biggest mysteries in making of the film is there are no Slaters around, where did they go? There’s a horrible strike in ‘88 and ‘89 that cripples the community, and John Whipple Slater was away and (couldn’t) care less,” said de Rezendes. It’s only then that Henry Kendall discovers the village and restores it, he said.
Denomme said she hopes to continue talking about the history of Slatersville by adding more live re-enactments that the community can take part in. She said she’d love to host a spooky tour and get children involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.