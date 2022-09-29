NORTH SMITHFIELD – Residents turned out in force at the North Smithfield Zoning Board meeting on Tuesday to express their disapproval for a proposed 23,700-square-foot building on Central Street, but the board postponed action on the request.
There have been concerns regarding the project from many residents in the area, as they have said that the building would restrict access to clean water in sitting on top of an aquifer. Residents, who came with a petition against the proposal on Tuesday, have also emphasized that the area has been known to be strictly residential for many years.
Consideration on Tuesday was postponed to Oct. 25, as Material Sample Technologies asked for more time to refine the specifications of landscaping around a loading dock.
“If you recall from last month, there were several items requested from the board members, two out of three of them provided, the last one deals solely with the buffering of the loading dock.” said attorney for the applicant Joelle Rocha.
“You have asked for more detail of the landscaping and some kind of rendering. That is not quite there yet and we want to show you a level of detail. We need a little more time to get it to the point of what we want to show you what we’re talking about,” she added.
The petition from residents was started by Natalia and Christian de Rezendes, and an excerpt from the petition states, “MST refines and reclaims precious metals primarily by burning off oils, plastics, fiberglass, and solvents by using thermal reduction furnaces. This process inherently creates hazardous waste and which, stored in the middle of wetlands, could seep into and pollute the ground water. This could could harm not only the wildlife that calls these wetlands home, but the residents of this neighborhood as well.”
The petition adds that town rules state that use shall not be permitted which is found to generate unreasonably high traffic volumes, be environmentally unsound or visually objectionable, or not be in character with the desired village character of the district.
“The plan to build this warehouse clearly violates all three of these standards,” it states. “Now is that time to stand up to your neighbor and let your voice be heard. Would you please sign this petition that we will present to the Zoning Board, the Planning Board, the Town Council, and if need be, the Superior Court.”
Material Sample Technologies requested the construction of the building to connect to their original building that currently sits at 800 Central St. The company had brought a request forward for a dimensional variance to the Zoning Board in August, and the company is seeking relief for front, side, and rear setbacks for storage and loading areas on the future building.
There are also concerns from residents on what might be done to block the visual impact of the facility, as a security fence around the building is not allowed in that area. The potential construction of the building was brought to a Conservation Commission meeting two weeks ago in which the commission decided to hold a site meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.