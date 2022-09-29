NORTH SMITHFIELD – Residents turned out in force at the North Smithfield Zoning Board meeting on Tuesday to express their disapproval for a proposed 23,700-square-foot building on Central Street, but the board postponed action on the request.

There have been concerns regarding the project from many residents in the area, as they have said that the building would restrict access to clean water in sitting on top of an aquifer. Residents, who came with a petition against the proposal on Tuesday, have also emphasized that the area has been known to be strictly residential for many years.

