SMITHFIELD – Residents and town officials on Tuesday expressed concerns about an additional 60 trees that would be taken down to make room for a large-scale solar project on Log Road.
“When is Log Road no longer going to be Log Road anymore,” asked Kenneth Sousa of the Budget and Financial Review Board.
Referring to the many projects developing on Log Road, including the 21.5-acre ground-mounted solar project at 512 Log Road and the 180-unit Sand Trace housing development, Sousa said the road is busier and louder than ever.
Sousa asked the Town Council about who at Town Hall is keeping track of the tree cover and how many trees are being cleared for developments in town.
“They’re clearing everything out,” Sousa said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council approved tree trimming and clearing from Rhode Island Energy and Verizon New England to remove additional trees to accommodate new poles necessary for the Log Road solar project.
Plans for Log Road Solar, developed by ISM Solar Development, consist of building a 10.7-megawatt array on 145 acres at 512 Log Road. The plan, approved in April, includes clearing 46 acres of trees, or 38.8 percent of the lot, under the 40 percent maximum clearing allowed by Smithfield zoning code.
Steven Boyajian, representing R.I. Energy, said the utility lines on Log Road need to be upgraded to increase the carrying capacity of the distribution lines in the area. He said most poles are now 35 feet and 40 feet tall, and will be replaced with 45-foot poles with spaced cables. The poles will have a narrower profile designed to minimize trimming along the road.
“It’s important to understand that it is necessary in order for the solar to come into service,” Boyajian said.
Public Works Director Gene Allen pointed out to the council that installation of approximately one-and-a-half miles of poles on Log Road would require more than tree trimming, as developers said, and would include removing trees. Allen agreed that the removal is necessary to upgrade the poles.
“I wanted to make sure it’s accurately portrayed. Some areas are going to lose some canopy there,” he said.
All landowners in the area were made aware of the project, and gave R.I. Energy land easements to place the poles on their property, Boyajian said. He said property owners are aware of the tree removal, as well. New LED street lights will be transferred onto the new poles at no cost to the town, Boyajian said.
Included as a stipulation of approval, proposed by Town Councilor Sean Kilduff, developers will plant between 30 and 60 new trees in Smithfield to make up for the tree loss.
“Residents are starting to get uncomfortable with the development of forested land and over-development in town,” Kilduff said. “Would it be crazy to recommend or look to planting 60 trees in the town?”
He added that it’s about keeping “Greenville green, not solar-ville.”
Developers reminded the council that the solar project is going on a superfund site, Davis Liquid Waste, and includes remediation from toxic chemicals in the groundwater.
Council candidates John Tassoni and Michael Iannotti both spoke out against cutting down trees as well. Tassoni recommended the town speak with developers to see if the wood from felled trees could be retained and given to residents to help with heating costs over the winter.
Iannotti said cutting another 60 trees makes it seem as if Log Road is being turned into an industrial site in a residential area.
Resident Don Brown, a lifelong resident, agreed that the town is being overdeveloped, reminiscing about its more rural days. He said solar projects are often commercial projects selling electricity into the grid and not providing a benefit to the towns they’re in.
“I’d like to see Smithfield stay as it has always been,” Brown said.
In other news, the Town Council approved rescinding a request for proposals for construction work at the new fire station at 321 George Washington Highway. Town Manager Randy Rossi said the request was sent out before the pandemic when the town wanted to go out for construction and engineering services separately.
Rossi said bids for construction services returned at almost the entire $4.5 million bonded budget. The town decided to rescind the bid and go back out to bid with site work and construction together.
The Town Council also approved awarding engineering services for the $12 million Boyle Athletic Complex project to Rowse Architects for $697,700. Rossi said the “not to exceed” estimate includes design and engineering services for the entire project, including the athletic fields and HVAC rooftop replacement at the high and middle schools, and will take the project through Rhode Island Department of Education approvals and reimbursements.
“We want to keep the process going,” he said.
