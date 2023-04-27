WOONSOCKET – City resident Tessa Gagnon says nothing can prepare someone for the experience of needing an emergency organ transplant, something she experienced in May of 1993 as a 5-year-old after contracting viral hepatitis.
Thanks to her mom’s intuition, a donor’s gift of life, and the doctors’ skilled transplant work, Gagnon said she’d been able to live another 30 years, always trying to live a life her donor would be proud of.
She’s gotten to participate in the Transplant Olympics, was the first graduate in her family, and was able to get married and see her sister get married, all because of that donor, who gave the gift of life even as he tragically lost his own, she said.
“I’m just so grateful and will never forget,” said Gagnon during a news conference last Thursday at Woonsocket City Hall to highlight the importance of organ donation.
The event was cut short when Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt collapsed at the end of it, but prior to that, the mayor and others emphasized the importance of organ donation as a way of looking out for others in the community. The mayor said city employees were also jumping in to sign up and be an example to others.
Several others at the celebration of life to mark Organ Donation Month spoke about the impact of organ donation in their lives, saying they wouldn’t even be there without the life-saving gifts from others.
Matt Boger of the New England Donor Bank emphasized the great need for organ donations and the simplicity of being an organ donor, though he noted how very rarely a transfer actually happens. He commended Baldelli-Hunt and the city for prioritizing this effort.
Also there last Thursday, in addition to New England Donor Services, were representatives from the Rhode Island DMV, and Boger said they’re valuable allies in getting people signed up with the heart symbol on their licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.