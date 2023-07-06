PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – More than 800 Pawtucket and Central Falls residents voted through decideri.org to fund two health and wellness projects from an available public budget of $385,000.
The two projects selected are a sprinkler water park and outdoor fitness park, which will be allocated $288,000, and a mental health awareness campaign, which will be allocated $97,000 in funds.
For the first project, a sprinkler system will be installed in a Pawtucket park for residents to cool off from the summertime heat. According to decideri.org, it will be inclusive to all and accessible to people with physical/mobility limitations.
The outdoor fitness park will be located in Central Falls, providing people of all ages and abilities the space to exercise.
The second project is a multi-media mental heath campaign to end the stigma and bring awareness to mental health needs for people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds.
The campaign will benefit children, young adults, and families who are in need of support but don’t know where to turn to, and will advertise on billboards, murals, buses. Videos and photos on the subject will also be created to educate residents.
It was all part of the participatory budgeting process, where community members decide how to spend part of a public budget. As part of that process, residents got to brainstorm and submit ideas that were developed into project proposals to be voted on by the community and eventually carried out.
The concept of participatory budgeting started at Central Falls High School with the ‘Warriors for Change’ campaign that allocated $10,000 to a cause, said Becki Marcus, assistant program officer at Local Initiative Support Corporation, which is the backbone agency of the Pawtucket/Central Falls Health Equity Zone.
Participatory budgeting was then adopted at the district level and then by the Central Falls City Council.
“This process is part of the Health System Transformation Project, which allocates Medicaid dollars toward community-driven solutions that address social determinants of health and improve equity in heath outcomes,” said Marcus.
Now that residents have voted on which projects to fund, Marcus said the next step is to work closely with both cities on the implementation of projects and to work with residents who were on the committees that developed the projects to think through their vision of how to leverage community assets to make both programs as successful as they can be.
“We’re working with the city of Pawtucket to implement the sprinkler water park and with Central Falls for the outdoor exercise equipment,” Marcus said. “For the mental health campaign, we will work to make the campaign as inclusive a process as possible.”
The implementation of the selected projects will be over the course of a year, but there is flexibility in case more time is needed. As far as the other projects that were on the ballot for implementation, Marcus said they hope they gain traction in the coming years and they are eager to form connections and partnerships to fulfill them in the future.
“It’s wonderful to see residents making voices heard and deciding to invest in improvements in community health,” she said.
Residents had plentiful opportunities to cast their votes in person at food pantries, public housing, schools, block parties, outside of city hall, grocery stores, recreation centers, social service organizations and more.
The only requirements to vote were to be at least 14 years old and a resident of Pawtucket or Central Falls.
“That’s what was so special about this process,” Marcus said. “For many residents, it was their first opportunity to vote in the U.S. and get involved in a civic process that would directly impact their neighborhoods.”
Residents got the chance to vote with voting machines from the secretary of state’s office, while youth equity leaders from the Health Equity Zone got involved with collecting ideas, developing proposals, and encouraging community members to vote.
“It’s special to see youth have the opportunity to decide how to invest in the future of their community,” Marcus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.