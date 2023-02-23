LINCOLN – The town of Lincoln and the Municipal Resilience Program, run by the Nature Conservancy and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, released the Community Resilience Building Report on Feb. 7.
The objective of the program is to identify problems in the town, come up with solutions, and connect the town with potential funders.
The report describes, in detail, “the top hazards, current concerns and challenges, existing strengths, and proposed actions to improve Lincoln’s resilience to hazards and climate change today and in the future.”
Some of these concerns include the safety of roads, inland flooding from rivers and streams, localized flooding from stormwater runoff due to intense storms and heavy precipitation, utility outages from wind, snow and ice, and long periods of elevated heat.
Areas that might be affected by these possible threats are listed, identifying each point of concern. In total, 47 concerns were identified.
Specific issues determined by the MRP and town officials in Lincoln include:
• Embankment erosion and leakage at the Handy Pond Dam off Old River Road.
• Lack of backup power generators for many of the 32 sewer pump stations, which would help to further fortify the overall system.
• The current need for repairs in the Blackstone Canal results in a lack of functionality affecting the availability of water for use by the Fire Department to suppress fires in Lincoln.
• Concerns about the impacts on historic and cultural assets during heavy rain events.
The report highlights 28 strengths of the town, praising Lincoln for its effective snow removal during blizzards, the current zoning standards, and the large number of residents who are involved in the community.
These strengths were also agreed upon by town officials and the MRP, which helped to establish them as the “core of future resilience-building actions.”
The document explains ways that Lincoln can improve resilience and what to prioritize, including maintenance advancement of municipally owned roads and bridges, and tree planting in Lonsdale and Saylesville to improve aesthetics and reduce stormwater runoff and heat.
The report offers comparisons from the 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan to a revised 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan. Since 2016, the town has completed eight of its goals and is currently working on 12 others.
In the last six years, officials have taken steps to make Lincoln more “resilient and accessible,” with restroom upgrades at Lincoln Woods State Park, an improved Blackstone Regional Animal Shelter, and additional parking at the Senior Center, which also serves as an emergency shelter.
