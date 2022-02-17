SMITHFIELD – One of the Rev. Frank Santilli’s accusers from the 1980s says he’s not satisfied yet and won’t be until the man who molested him faces consequences beyond being placed on leave.
“They’ve got to get rid of the statute of limitations,” said Dennis Laprade, a 52-year-old North Providence resident who says he was declared not credible back in 2014 when he came forward with allegations of being molested by Santilli when Santilli was pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Providence 40 years ago. Santilli had been pastor at St. Philip Catholic Parish in Greenville for four years when Laprade first came forward about what happened to him as a 10-year-old altar boy.
“They basically covered it all up,” said Laprade of the Diocese of Providence, which wanted him to take a lie detector test which he refused at the advice of the Rhode Island State Police and others.
Laprade says he still deals with the pain of what happened to him in the 1980s at the hands of Santilli, who was first ordained in 1980. He says he can’t fathom that such a pastor would be allowed to continue serving in the church, never mind one attached to a school.
The Diocese had also found the accuser before him in 2012 to not be credible, said Laprade, who said he’s never confronted Santilli about what he did and it would not go well if he did. There have to be more victims from the decades since he was molested, he said.
A relative of Santilli’s came forward this month to also accuse the priest of molestation in the 1980s, at which point the Diocese placed Santilli on leave. He has since resigned.
Accusers say Santilli would tickle them and then touch them hard in private areas, pushing up against them. Laprade says he didn’t allow it to happen to him a second time, but others had it worse.
Ann Hagan Webb, R.I. representative for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, and a psychologist who specializes in clergy abuse, has stayed in contact with Laprade since 2014, filling him in on leads related to Santilli and working on bills related to the statute of limitations.
“I’ve been horrified about Santilli ever since I knew about Dennis,” she said.
Channel 10 originally made a request for letters from the Diocese to the State Police. Webb and her team scoured those redacted documents back in 2014 and were able to find a reference to the pastor of St. Philip’s Parish, though Santilli’s name wasn’t visible.
Barbara Blaine, founder of SNAP, went on TV March 24 of that year and named Santilli, Webb said, and Laprade happened to be watching TV and heard it. Laprade then called Robert McCarthy, of the Office of Education and Compliance at the Diocese. Webb said it was McCarthy, since retired, who had done everything possible to discredit allegations from victims, including mishandling her own against another perpetrator in 1993, and she had advised Laprade to go to the State Police instead.
Santilli couldn’t be arrested for what he’d done, but “the Diocese still had an obligation to take him out of service,” said Webb. The Diocese put out a disclaimer after Blaine’s naming of Santilli, a day before Laprade called the Diocese, saying that an original complaint from two brothers in 2012 was unsubstantiated. Webb provided The Breeze with a screenshot of the March 24 online response from the Diocese, which she said was taken down the day Laprade called with his accusations, March 25.
“That put 10 years’ worth of kids in danger,” said Webb.
Webb said she was the one who encouraged Santilli’s most recent alleged victim to come forward. She said it was satisfying to see Santilli’s actions finally come to light, but she knows there’s no chance he stopped after these victims. She is encouraging other victims to contact her at 617-513-8442 if they wish to share what happened to them.
Michael Kieloch, of the Diocese, said that in accordance with policies, Santilli will not exercise public ministry or live on church property pending the investigation. He said they are complying with law enforcement, and have appointed the Rev. Phillip Dufour to replace the resigned Santilli.
“Allegations of sexual abuse by clergy, even if they occurred decades ago, always must be taken seriously,” Bishop Thomas Tobin said in a statement. “I will be praying for all who are involved and affected by this difficult news.”
