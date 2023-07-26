PAWTUCKET – The City Planning Commission last week approved a conceptual master plan for the reshaped Narragansett Park Plaza on Newport Avenue at the Pawtucket/East Providence line.
The new plan eliminates some of the residential component previously proposed as part of a pivot and amended plan, going back to a substantial mix of retail, restaurant, residential and office space.
The Pawtucket City Planning Commission approved the revised master plan on July 18.
A site plan published in last week’s story on the proposal from the Carpionato Group was not the latest and most accurate one, according to Pawtucket Planning Department staff, who had said they wanted to wait until after a July 18 meeting to provide more information.
The revised plan incorporates more green space and clumps buildings closer together.
Instead of several residential buildings at the back of the property, it now calls for a mix of retail, residential and restaurant space across 72 units in two four-story buildings on the East Providence side of the city line, and two proposed restaurant/retail/office buildings covering two stories each that are half in Pawtucket and half in East Providence. Four proposed restaurant/retail stores would be located between the four buildings, with parking also included there, all on the East Providence side of the line.
A separate proposed 21,000-square-foot office building at the very back of the property would also be located in East Providence.
While the plan at one point called for maintaining the existing portion of the retail plaza running away from Newport Avenue, it now calls for everything currently existing except for the former 58,000-square-foot Stop & Shop to be demolished, leaving less of the project on the Pawtucket side of the line.
As for the buildings fronting on Newport Avenue, three will now be on the Pawtucket side of the line, while two will be on the East Providence side.
The East Providence Planning Board was set to consider the major modification to the master plan on Monday.
The proposal from Carpionato has been billed as a major lifestyle center where residents will be able to live, work and play, and where customers can also easily come and go.
