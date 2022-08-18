SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots officially announced its purchase of the Mary Mowry House and surrounding five acres of land for $415,000 on Monday, after less than a year of fundraising and seeking grants and loans.
Hannah Martin, Revive the Roots community builder, said the process of raising money to purchase the home, located at 10 Old Forge Road, was a really exciting one to see how much Revive the Roots means to people.
In total, Revive the Roots has received nearly $100,000 in direct donations, including people who donate a few dollars each month and those who are able to give more substantially.
In addition to direct donations, Revive the Roots received a $100,000 grant from the Champlin Foundation, as well as grants from the June Rockwell Levy Foundation and the 1772 Foundation.
To bridge the gap, Revive the Roots took out a $220,000 loan from the Rhode Island Foundation.
“We’re really tremendously grateful for everyone who supported this because it really took a lot of people to get this together,” Martin said.
“We’re sending out a lot of thank you notes,” she added.
Founded in 2011, the nonprofit Revive the Roots entered a curatorship with the Smithfield Land Trust that allowed the group to farm and use its fields while using “sweat equity” in repairs, renovations and upkeep of the Mary Mowry House.
Mary Mowry donated the house to the town in the 1980s, ensuring that the land was conserved and enjoyed by the public. Revive the Roots honors her wishes by creating ecologically regenerative and dynamic social spaces through education and permaculture. The Mary Mowry House and commons are open to the public and include walking trails, a forest garden, a greenhouse, a farmstand, a cobb oven, an apiary, livestock and more.
Martin said without the support of the Town Council, Land Trust, Town Manager Randy Rossi, and Smithfield residents, the organization would not have the success it’s seen.
“We want to thank everyone for making this opportunity for us from the initial lease of 18 acres and property and as we continue to grow as a nonprofit and continue to grow,” she said.
Separate from the sale of the Mowry House and five acres, Revive the Roots will lease the adjacent 18-acre Mowry Commons from the Land Trust for 10 years.
Martin said the Mary Mowry House and Commons now has a conservation easement on the property in perpetuity, which will protect it from development forever.
Looking toward the future, Martin said the roof on the Mowry House needs to be replaced and was one of the last projects the curatorship program had left to complete. The nonprofit was not able to complete it before the purchase, so it will be one of the first projects the group takes on as owners of the house.
Martin said the group will continue to expand its gardens and trails to go out further through the property so the community can come and enjoy more of its beauty. She said as owners, the group now has the opportunity to expand on permaculture, planting, and farm production.
“We’re working to make the land more accessible to the public and develop the capacity for beneficial habitats and beautiful trails,” she said.
Long-term goals include investigating and working with historic preservation foundations to clear and hopefully restore a dilapidated three-story barn on the property.
She said two elementary schools explored the property last year, and she feels the barn could be an excellent place to host field trips and other classes.
“It’s been a concept throughout history to work with the land to have mutually supported relations rather than planting and taking. We love being able to support other organizations even if just with the lessons we learned in our journey,” she said.
The group works with local schools and universities and would like to see more agriculture and permaculture internships happen on the property. Martin said Revive the Roots is interested in teaching the community how sustainable practices correlate with historic preservation.
“We see it going hand in hand. We work with materials, buildings, and assets that exist to build your future on. We really owe so much to the past, and we feel really grateful that this farmland came with a farmhouse,” she said.
Martin added that Revive the Roots is grateful for its successful fundraisers and its success in community outreach, education and volunteerism. There are more than 2,000 volunteer hours already logged at Revive the Roots this year. Its Tinkergarten, art programs, and local food donations are going strong, she said.
Revive the Roots hosts volunteer days on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and on the third Sunday of each month. Visit www.revivetheroots.org for more details on volunteer opportunities or to donate.
Martin said the group will continue to seek grants and donations to keep its varied programs going along with the other work there. She said there are crop-share agreements for individuals and families, as well as an annual fundraiser in March.
Looking down the road in 2023, she said they’re looking to sling more produce at our farm stand and at farmers markets and expand their capacity to grow food.
Predominantly run by volunteers, Martin said Revive the Roots is hoping to expand using grants to offer paid positions to further outreach programs to universities and schools throughout Rhode Island, continue to introduce farming and agriculture to young people, and continue to work to connect people to the outdoors.
