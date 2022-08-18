SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots officially announced its purchase of the Mary Mowry House and surrounding five acres of land for $415,000 on Monday, after less than a year of fundraising and seeking grants and loans.

Hannah Martin, Revive the Roots community builder, said the process of raising money to purchase the home, located at 10 Old Forge Road, was a really exciting one to see how much Revive the Roots means to people.

