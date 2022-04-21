SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots is celebrating hitting the three-quarter mark on fundraising efforts to purchase the Mary Mowry House with a series of free events beginning on Earth Day, April 22.
Hannah Martin of Revive the Roots said the community response and support has resulted in raising $300,000 toward the $415,000 sale price of the Land Trust-owned Mary Mowry house and surrounding four acres. RTR will also lease the surrounding 18 acres, known as the Mowry Commons, from the town to continue its agriculture educational programs.
Martin reported fundraising is at the three-quarter mark, and the non-profit is confident it will be able to make the June deadline to purchase the house.
“So many people are supportive in our efforts to buy the house that we want to make sure we are providing a lot of really awesome programs,” she said.
Participation in RTR activities has increased over the more than 10 years that organization leaders have worked and lived on site. Some, but not all, programs have participation and equipment costs associated with the activity, Martin said. With all the increased support, she said the group felt the need to give back.
Registration at revivetheroots.org/events is necessary for all events. Slots fill quickly, so Martin suggested signing up soon.
“We’re looking forward to being here for the long term,” she said.
Here are the programs:
• On Friday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., RTR will host Earth Day Art Making, inviting the public to come to 364 Farnum Pike to learn and create art with sculptor and environmentalist Andy Goldsworthy. Goldsworthy creates site-specific sculptures and art in natural and urban settings using only natural materials. After learning from Goldsworthy, participants will forage for materials to add to his installation.
• Try a hand at felting on Thursday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Study the ancient, sustainable art of forming objects by needling wool, and create functional pieces of art using materials directly from the source, RTR’s three on-site sheep, Clover, Peach and Hazelnut. Using wool, soap and water, participants will create one-of-a-kind pieces while learning a new, fun craft, Martin said.
• On Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., RTR is hosting a plein air painting night, or outdoor painting using the landscape. The practice dates back centuries and was made into an art form by French impressionists such as Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir. RTR artists Martin and Shannon Casey will help participants find the hidden landscape gems of RTR, explore the property, and apply impressionist techniques to create a landscape masterpiece of the great Smithfield outdoors. Paint sets are provided, and painters may bring their travel set along as well
Martin said RTR has teamed up with the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts to bring the free programming to Smithfield.
• RTR will also return this Mother’s Day for its fifth annual plant sale, on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a carefully selected variety of plants featuring open pollination variety for seed savers.
• A second plant sale will be held Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cold weather seedling pickup for tomatoes and peppers is available three weeks after the sale to give the plants a chance to grow. Plants can be reserved on the RTR website with pick-up dates during both plant sales.
