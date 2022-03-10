SMITHFIELD – Smithfield-based non-profit Revive the Roots is kicking off an ambitious campaign to raise $300,000 by June to purchase the Mary Mowry house and the surrounding five acres.
Hannah Martin, in charge of community building at Revive the Roots, located at 10 Old Forge Road, said the organization has been impressed with the support it’s received from the community so far, and is confident it will make the fundraising goal by the deadline.
Martin said the group applied for $350,000 in grant requests, as well as applied for loans to guarantee funds by the end of the deadline.
“We will make it, but maybe not in the timeline,” she said.
To help raise funds, Revive the Roots is hosting an Alice in Wonderland-themed fundraiser on March 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., including a silent auction, musical guests, food and drinks. Martin said to expect fun activities throughout the night, and she encourages attendants to dress for the occasion.
Tickets are $50, and available at www.revivetheroots.org.
Martin said the Reliquarium, a Lincoln-based design company known for projects such as the Axe Bar, where she also works, will help decorate for the Wonderland-themed evening.
“Expect a night that is fun and whimsical and a great way together to raise money for a good cause,” she said.
Martin said Revive the Roots is close to $50,000 in fundraising, and said many donors agreed to make an annual pledge, bringing donations up to $100,000 for a five-year term.
Martin said Revive the Roots is experiencing a moment in its history where it feels supported and is ready to continue bringing community events to Smithfield.
“It means the world to us. It means that people believe in us and want to support us for five years more. It’s really amazing,” Martin said.
In addition, Revive the Roots is participating in the online fundraising effort 401Gives, hosted by United Way, on April 1.
Martin said in the past 10 years, Revive the Roots has been responsible for removing countless pounds of trash, and planted thousands of fruiting, herbal, edible, native and ornamental trees and perennials.
“In addition, we have built infrastructure to support our agricultural operations, programming and events. Lastly, we have rehabilitated a 300-year-old farmhouse, altogether transforming an unused and unloved space into a creative commons for the public,” she said.
Last November, the Smithfield Town Council approved the sale of the Mary Mowry Property to Revive the Roots for $415,000 after a 10-year conservatorship where the non-profit paid rent through repairs and upkeep to the property. While working to improve the former farmhouse and surrounding farmland, Revive the Roots teaches and practices sustainable agriculture through farming and care of animals.
The purchase includes the Mary Mowry House, the surrounding four acres, and a one-year lease agreement with the Land Trust for the adjacent 18-acre Mowry Commons.
“By purchasing the Mary Mowry House and five-acre property, Revive the Roots protects the house and lands for future generations to enjoy,” Martin said.
She said that should Revive the Roots not purchase the property, the Smithfield Land Trust may be forced to sell the property to a private owner or developer, turning a community shared space into private ownership and leaving the historic farmhouse vulnerable to neglect or demolition.
Under Revive the Roots ownership, Martin said, the Mowry property will remain open to the public and continue to host community events such as reading hikes, community gardens, and its annual plant sales.
She said the land, which is part of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed and Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, will continue to thrive under the ownership of Revive the Roots.
To donate, text GROW to 401-399-4644. More information about Revive the Roots and its events can be found at revivetheroots.org.
