SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots announced last Thursday to the Smithfield Land Trust that the non-profit was able to raise enough money to purchase the historic Mary Mowry homestead.
Hannah Martin of Revive the Roots said though the group was able to raise enough funds to purchase the home, it is still working through the motions to have all the funding released. She said Revive the Roots will hopefully have the closing wrapped up in a few weeks.
Smithfield first entered a sales purchase agreement for the Mary Mowry House at 10 Old Forge Road and the surrounding five acres of land for $415,000 in November 2021, with a due date of June 2022 to come up with the money. Revive the Roots will enter a 10-year lease agreement with the Land Trust for the adjacent 18-acre Mowry Commons.
Revive the Roots, a community education center focused on agriculture, permaculture, community events and gardening, immediately kicked off an ambitious fundraising campaign that Martin confirmed got the group to its goal.
The organization will use the Mowry home as its headquarters, and continue to use the surrounding area for agriculture education. Keeping the land and home in the hands of Revive the Roots will ensure the property is protected and open for community use.
Revive the Roots entered into a curatorship agreement with the Land Trust more than 10 years ago, where the organization would pay rent in “sweat equity” with renovations and upgrades on the home, as well as normal upkeep and maintenance. By the end of its 10-year lease agreement with the Land Trust, Revive the Roots earned an additional two years in sweat equity on the property, which extended its lease to February 2022.
Past that point, Revive the Roots paid $1,500 in rent to the Land Trust in a month-to-month lease ending this month.
Mary Mowry donated Mowry Commons to the Land Trust in the 1980s with the desire to keep the land conserved and enjoyed by the public. Her home and surrounding land were donated upon her death with the same intentions, according to Martin.
