LINCOLN — Lincoln Town Councilors are open to the idea of setting up a revolving fund for school capital projects, they said on Tuesday.
School Committee member Mario Carreno appeared before the council during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the School Department’s vision for the revolving fund.
Unlike municipal capital projects, he explained, school construction projects are eligible for reimbursements. The revolving fund would be seeded with reimbursement funds from the Physical Education Center, plus the potential sale of the former Fairlawn School.
With those two pools of money, the School Department could establish the fund and begin planning other projects. The idea is that each project would help pay for the ones following it.
For example, they could use state aid to help build a new school gym, and then use the reimbursement from that project to generate more aid for another project.
Carreno said this would lessen the burden on Capital Fund 50, where both town and municipal projects are funded out of. By establishing a revolving fund for school projects, he said fund 50 could focus on town improvements.
“It’s a creative way to take advantage of the dollars that exist,” he said. “From a mathematical perspective, it seems to make sense.”
He said a similar program has been adopted in Providence, and that other communities are looking to do the same. Normally, the challenge they face is the need for seed money.
“We already have an asset that was seeded, the reimbursement from the PEC,” he said.
The schools desperately need improvements, Carreno added, citing a 2017 report that stated Lincoln elementary schools face more than $20 million in needs.
“Many of those spaces are embarrassing, there’s no other way to caption it,” he said. “This is a way to improve those spaces for our kids without taxpayer money.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he “loves the idea,” or any idea that saves taxpayer dollars. His only concern was the process that would be followed for approving projects.
Councilor TJ Russo said he’s in favor of the potential resolution, but agreed that they’d need to establish clear mechanisms for approving expenditures out of the revolving fund. He said he’d be happy to work with the School Department to draft the resolution.
Council president Keith Macksoud asked for a prioritized wish list of School Department capital projects. While the revolving fund is “still in its infancy,” he indicated he was generally in support of the idea.
