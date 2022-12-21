PAWTUCKET – As of the latest count Monday morning, Rhode Island FC had sold more than 3,350 season ticket deposits for its inaugural soccer season and stadium opening in 2024 at Tidewater Landing on the city’s riverfront.

Those deposits had been sold to people in all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns, according to the team, which recently opened new headquarters at 175 Main St.

