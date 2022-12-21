PAWTUCKET – As of the latest count Monday morning, Rhode Island FC had sold more than 3,350 season ticket deposits for its inaugural soccer season and stadium opening in 2024 at Tidewater Landing on the city’s riverfront.
Those deposits had been sold to people in all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns, according to the team, which recently opened new headquarters at 175 Main St.
The club previously announced it had sold 2,500 season ticket deposits in the first week of sales, breaking all known USL Championship records.
“Just a month after unveiling our club name and team crest, we have secured season ticket deposits from fans in every one of the state’s 39 cities and towns supporting our commitment to be a team for all of Rhode Island,” said Brett Johnson, founder and co-chairperson of Rhode Island FC. “Rhode Island was one of the top markets for viewership in the country throughout the World Cup, further highlighting that Rhode Island is one of the best markets in the U.S. for soccer.”
Rhode Island FC visited all 39 cities and towns on the day it unveiled its name and crest. The statewide tour helped introduce the team to fans across the state and built enthusiasm in local communities for the 2024 USL Championship season.
“We saw throughout the World Cup that Rhode Island is one of the best soccer communities in the United States, and that community is showing up again to support their local professional club. Rhode Island FC is indeed a team for every Rhode Islander and we look forward to welcoming fans from all 39 cities and towns to Pawtucket when we take the pitch in 2024,” said Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.