CUMBERLAND – This year, the Rhode Island Foundation awarded nine local non-profit organizations funding from Rhode Island’s $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19 recovery. The $20 million the foundation has awarded since December is the single largest pool of grants in the organization’s 107-year-history.
The grants targeted organizations that experienced negative economic impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; giving priority to community-based nonprofits serving communities where the need is highest.
Locally, the recipients of funds included the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry and the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, who received funds to provide housing, food, and behavioral services to the public.
Other local organizations that received funding are House of Compassion in Cumberland, Lighthouse Community Food Pantry in Cumberland, Open Farms Retreat in Cumberland, the Historic Metcalf Franklin Farm Preservation Association in Cumberland, the Elisha Project in Lincoln and Hope Health Visiting Nurse in Lincoln.
The funds have helped the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry to continue offering two food distributions per month to 600 households, and they are grateful to the R.I. Foundation for the help.
“In December 2019, we had 253 households (seeking aid) and that started going up during COVID,” said Bob Chaput, co-executive director of Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
“There was so much need out there that in mid 2022, we decided to try a second distribution per month. We tried it for six months and during that time, the numbers exploded,” he said. As a result, the pantry’s expenses doubled, up to $25,000 per month. “We have enough now to continue what we have been doing,” Chaput said.
Chaput finds the R.I. Foundation’s support to be admirable, since the need is out there and the foundation recognizes that need with their support. “We are very grateful to the R.I. Foundation; we have a relationship with them that goes back a few years and have been receiving smaller grants from them,” Chaput said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, which serves 300 youth daily at their Cumberland-Lincoln and Woonsocket clubhouses, is using the funding to support the meals and snacks provided to members throughout the year. As of 2022, the organization served over 100,000 meals and snacks.
“Our biggest need as a result of the pandemic has been unrestricted funding allowing us to maintain and expand high quality programming, therefore enabling all our members, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Sam Lawrence, director of philanthropy and communications.
As a result of the pandemic, Lawrence said that the organization had to reevaluate how to best deliver programming to the communities served. “The pandemic exacerbated existing inequalities in our society, and we have worked diligently to be a resource for our youth and families,” he said.
Like the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island commends the R.I. Foundation for the support.
“We applaud the Rhode Island Foundation’s commitment to help nonprofits survive the fiscal cliff created by the pandemic,” Lawrence said. “The Rhode Island Foundation’s response has enabled nonprofits across the state to continue to have the resources they need to aid Rhode Islanders in overcoming the many challenges and barriers they face in their path to success.”
