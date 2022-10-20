NORTH SMITHFIELD — Deana Thomas of Scituate, who spends most days walking through the forests of Rhode Island finding mushrooms and sharing them with the world, hopes that she can spread awareness and the importance of environmental studies.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not formally trained. This is my passion, my hobby. I just encourage people to get outside and be curious about the world, its fungi or plants, or bugs, or whatever it is,” Thomas told The Valley Breeze during a mushroom walk in Fort Nature Refuge in North Smithfield, a place she often frequents and brings groups on free walks to explore the woods. Thomas says it’s important that the walks she offers are free and accessible to the greater public.

