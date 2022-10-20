NORTH SMITHFIELD — Deana Thomas of Scituate, who spends most days walking through the forests of Rhode Island finding mushrooms and sharing them with the world, hopes that she can spread awareness and the importance of environmental studies.
“I’m not a scientist. I’m not formally trained. This is my passion, my hobby. I just encourage people to get outside and be curious about the world, its fungi or plants, or bugs, or whatever it is,” Thomas told The Valley Breeze during a mushroom walk in Fort Nature Refuge in North Smithfield, a place she often frequents and brings groups on free walks to explore the woods. Thomas says it’s important that the walks she offers are free and accessible to the greater public.
It all started back in 2019, as Thomas was curious about the world and spent most of her time exploring the state.
“In 2019, I found this purple mushroom and tried to figure out what it was, and in doing so I became completely captured by fungi,” she said.
According to Thomas, she spent a lot of time on Facebook groups talking about mushrooms with individuals who were willing to share their knowledge. As there was a group originally in Rhode Island dedicated to the exploration of mushrooms that had since been dissolved, Thomas decided to create the Rhode Island Mycological Society as she was driving all over the state and meeting similar individuals, like her, who also enjoyed studying mushrooms. Over 700 members have since joined the page, and the farthest place she’s traveled to to explore mushrooms is Georgia.
“This is actually a really fun one,” Thomas says as she stops in the middle of the walk to pick up a mushroom, called bubble gum fungi, as it has a quite stretchy composition. As Thomas also volunteers for the Fungal Diversity Society, she has in hand cards that document the size of the mushroom, which are documented and uploaded to iNaturalist, an app that is used by scientists all over the world to study different types of nature. She also has a detachable microscopic lens that clips to her camera to look at smaller fungi in her phone lens.
“So even if somebody doesn’t know anything about mushrooms, if they can take the right pictures, they contribute to science,” said Thomas.
“I think that’s pretty exciting and empowering for community members,” she added. Thomas also volunteers for Borders Farm in Foster in which she repeatedly monitors the fungi that appear over time.
As this summer was plagued with long stretches of drought, the trees that link up with the mushrooms to grow stressed the fungi, according to Thomas. Due to changing climates, habitat, and biodiversity loss, and invasive species, fungi are facing threats of extinction like different plants and animals. Thomas says that the community needs increased knowledge about distribution and rarity.
She says it’s an important reason why she wants people to go out and document mushrooms that are around, because they are there one day and could be gone the next.
“For me, it’s always mushroom season. People always ask me that question, yeah, when is it mushroom season? That’s always mushrooms and there’s always something to find and be curious about,” she said. Thomas recalls going out in 20 degree weather to find mushrooms in the snow in North Smithfield in which she documented 50 species, and only recently was able to find 20 species in June.
The data that the Facebook group collects also is shared with shared with the Rhode Island Natural History Survey, the Fungal Diversity Survey, and the Global Fungal Red List Initiative.
Thomas says she hopes to keep increasing fungal awareness, and in doing so “inspire people to have a deeper connection with nature, and each other.” She will be holding a walk at Borders Farm in Foster Rhode Island that is free to the public to join.
