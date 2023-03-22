PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Spirits is set to officially open in its new location alongside The Guild brewery, a supportive and like-minded business, said co-owner Cathy Plourde.
Rhode Island Spirits enjoyed success in its previous location at 59 Blackstone Ave. for four years, said Plourde, but they decided to move to a larger space with more natural lighting near similar businesses.
“Now, I can lean over and I see the train station. We’re on the other side of the river,” she said.
The new location in The Guild’s complex at 40 Bayley St. has a larger tasting area and an all-around more ergonomic and efficient design, she said. They are holding a soft opening this week with a limited menu and will expand as staff continues training.
The official opening day is this Friday, March 24, and R.I. Spirits will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Plourde said Rhode Island Spirits is also expanding its hours to open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. as well, and is open on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
“We really like being in a neighborhood with mutually supportive neighbors,” she said.
With the bustling train station nearby, she said the new location is much better for foot traffic.
“We learned a few things in the first four years,” she told The Breeze.
The new location follows the same model allowed by state law, where people can come in for a tasting of spirits and cocktails, with a maximum of three beverages. Customers can pick out their favorites and purchase bottles to take home.
The distillery makes spirits, including gin, vodka and liqueurs, featuring fresh-farmed and foraged local ingredients in its flavor profile, said Plourde.
For example, the Rhodium Rhode Island Red uses local cranberries, cherries and autumn berries foraged by Plourde. The Rhodium Coffee and Black Walnut vodka uses coffee by Downeast Coffee Roasters and locally foraged black walnuts.
She suggested the vodka on ice or over ice cream.
Plourde said she and partner Kara Larson are a great team for the business. While Plourde enjoys foraging, Larson does the brewing and distilling.
“I always foraged and Kara always brewed at home,” she said.
Plourde said the gin is the gem at Rhode Island Spirits. She and Larson lived in London for several years and fell in love with gin, specifically gins highlighting the botanicals from that area. When they moved back to the U.S., both noticed something was missing.
“We were both like, ‘where is the gin?’ So we discussed a distillery, and then a year of planning, and a year after that, we opened up,” Plourde said.
R.I. Spirits gin comes in several varieties, including a classic gin with a light juniper flavor profile enhanced with angelica, orris, coriander, cardamom and citrus.
The Forager’s Gin, which won gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition last year, is Plourde’s favorite. It is a botanical gin with a range of 14 botanicals locally foraged consisting of juniper, elderberry and red clover to rose hips.
“It’s jammy, botanical, and delicious,” she said.
The Bespoke Gin is only available at the distillery, and is a “delicious and lovely” blend created for the Newport Restaurant Group.
“I love it,” Plourde said.
State law also restricts them from serving food, so Plourde encourages guests to pack a snack. She said the tasting is an experience, and customers should expect to have a relaxed time.
“Bring your grandmother for her birthday. Grandma loves her gin, right? So bring a cake and some friends and it’s going to be a blast,” she said.
