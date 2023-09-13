Rain showers this morning then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Village at Fruit Hill plaza at 1525 Smith St. will soon have a new tenant, as staff at the Rhody Hen Café prepare to open their third restaurant in place of the former Howie’s Restaurant.
Rhody Hen Café owners Tiffany and Antonio Barrera opened the first location of Rhody Hen on Prospect Street in their hometown of Pawtucket in December of 2018, and a second restaurant on Waterman Avenue in East Providence a year ago.
Now, as they presented to the North Providence Town Council on Sept. 5, they’ll open the third version of the restaurant known for breakfast, brunch and lunch, including fresh hand-cut fries and burgers.
The council approved a transfer of Howie’s Class BV full liquor license from Howie’s to Luna’s Cafe, doing business as the Rhody Hen.
The new restaurant is scheduled to open this Friday, Sept. 15.
“We are very excited,” Barrera told The Breeze.
Asked about their hours, Tiffany Barrera said they expect to be open Monday to Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The name for Rhody Hen is inspired by the state bird, the Rhode Island red chicken. Its logo also features the state flower, the violet, as well as the honey bee, a nod to Tiffany Barrera’s work as a beekeeper and the importance of bees to pollination.
