LINCOLN – Since 1987, Rhody Rug has made braided rugs in northern Rhode Island. What makes a Rhody Rug special is where they’re made, how they’re made, and who they’re made by, say those who run the business.
Rhody Rug moved from Cumberland to Lincoln eight years ago after outgrowing its old factory. What started out as a small family business has turned into a national supplier, with sellers that include Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair and Overstock, and buyers such as Barbara Streisand, Jimmy Kimmel and The Disney Store.
“People expect a small factory with grandmas braiding rugs,” said CEO and President Scott Weldon. “What they don’t realize is that this is a big operation. We make between 1,500 and 2,000 rugs per month.”
All aspects of Rhody Rug are made in the U.S. The yarn comes from Dalton, Ga., and the rugs are designed, braided, sewn, inspected, packaged and shipped from Powder Hill Road in Lincoln.
“There’s not many things made completely in the U.S, and it’s important to have that. We provide jobs for 27 local people,” Weldon said.
The rugs are made of either wool or polypropylene nylon yarn, and between the two materials, Rhody Rug currently has 19 lines of rugs, with six colors in each line. Traditionally, polypropylene yarn is thin and shiny, but at Rhody Rug, the polypropylene yarn is soft and fluffy because of a process called naturalization. This makes the poly yarn feel like wool for a fraction of the cost.
Polypropylene rugs are also easier to care for than wool rugs. To keep a wool rug well maintained, it must be dry-cleaned. Poly rugs, however, can act as indoor/outdoor rugs, and can be sprayed down with a hose to clean.
Traditionally, braided rugs are filled with recycled materials that flatten or disintegrate over time or upon getting wet. To combat this, Rhody Rug has developed a unique filler made of synthetic fiber yarn that is woven into a tube, almost like a giant shoe lace. This allows the rugs to be durable, extra comfortable to walk on, and waterproof.
The yarn is then braided around the filler in long ropes before being sewn together into a rug. Because they are handmade, each rug is slightly different, especially those using ombre or “space dye” yarn. This yarn fades from color to color all the way down the bobbin.
The sewers use a machine operated by both their foot and their knee, and spin the rugs around on what are essentially giant air hockey tables. The air blown up through holes in the tables allows for the sewers to spin the rugs around one hand while guiding it through the sewing machine with the other.
Rugs are then inspected before getting shipped off to their new homes. “I love to see where they’re going,” said Weldon. “California, Idaho, Missouri, Texas, Florida … I think we’ve shipped to almost every, if not every, state.”
Weldon said he finds it very cool how many people have an appreciation for the braided rug. Now the CEO and president at Rhody Rug for three years, it’s evident that Weldon also appreciates the craft behind the braided rug, as well as the employees who make it possible. Rhody Rug uses machines, but every one of them is operated by a person, and requires skill, focus, speed and the ability to multitask, he says.
Walking through the factory, Weldon greets each employee by name, asking about their families, joking around, and noticing when someone gets a new haircut, all while constantly expressing gratitude.
“The employees are my number-one asset and priority, and I cannot give them enough credit. They really make things happen and what they do is an art. They’re just amazing,” Weldon said.
The most difficult part of Weldon’s job? He said it’s photographing the rugs.
“It’s really difficult to capture the colors and patterns of the rugs accurately,” he said. “The colors look different on every screen, which look different than they do in person, but getting good, solid photos is important because our rugs are mostly sold online.”
Rhody Rug does not currently sell their own rugs on their website. They did this to protect their 700 rug dealers across the country. Small rug stores would carry Rhody Rug samples and Rhody Rug would manufacture them. With the popularization of online shopping, Rhody Rug began selling their product through larger distributors about five years ago. Now, Weldon said 99 percent of business is online. The other 1 percent is a mix of the small businesses and showroom purchases.
In the near future, Rhody Rug will release new colors and patterns, and will also begin selling their product directly, but until then, customers are welcome to visit the showroom in Lincoln and see the rugs in person.
“It’s fun to be a part of something, to make something, to manufacture something,” said Weldon, “and it’s fun to see people enjoy our rugs.”
