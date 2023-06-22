LINCOLN – Town engineer Leslie Quish said Rockyroad Avenue was set to be paved, but Rhode Island Energy’s plans to replace gas mains on Chapel Street and all connecting roads forced developers to delay the project.
James McKee, of Terrapin Development and developer of a project that includes the new Rockyroad Avenue, “was ready to pave the road, I would say about a month ago,” said Quish at the June 15 Technical Review Committee meeting.
“They were a week away from paving it when the public works director and I had a meeting with Rhode Island Energy, and Rhode Island Energy informed us that they are replacing the gas mains on Chapel Street and all of the side roads off of it,” said Quish.
According to Quish, construction is set to start very soon, and the energy company has agreed to begin construction on Rockyroad Avenue. From there, the paving contractor from R.I. Energy will work with McKee on paving restoration.
Officials say they are hopeful that everything, including paving, will be completed by late fall. That timeline will allow the project to be completed as quickly as possible while still giving enough time for the trenches to settle.
This is not the first time the Rockyroad Avenue development has been delayed. In July 2019, the Planning Board pushed approval of the project to a month later after roughly 20 abutting neighbors expressed concern over the major subdivision. Project construction began in late 2020, and the delay in paving appears to be the last hurdle for McKee.
Originally, Terrapin had a bond of $147,930. Included in that bond was the widening, milling and overlaying of the existing portion of Rockyroad Avenue and the addition of asphalt berms. Also included was paving work for the new portion of Rockyroad Avenue, as well as granite curbing, concrete sidewalks, street trees, granite bounds, signage and maintenance of the drainage system,
Since 2021 when that bond was calculated, curbing, sidewalk, street lights, granite bounds and street trees have all been completed, reducing the bond value from $147,930 down to $65,370. The $65,370 bond will include all final paving requirements, and the TRC unanimously gave the bond reduction request a positive recommendation to the Planning Board.
