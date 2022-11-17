SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Foundation will match up to $60,000 of donations made to Trinity Repertory Company during the 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” to be donated to local agencies such as St. Vincent de Paul in Greenville and Trinity Episcopal Church in Scituate.

Chris Barnett with the R.I. Foundation said the grant will replace donations the Food Bank traditionally collected from audiences, and will help keep local panties stocked.

