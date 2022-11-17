SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Foundation will match up to $60,000 of donations made to Trinity Repertory Company during the 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” to be donated to local agencies such as St. Vincent de Paul in Greenville and Trinity Episcopal Church in Scituate.
Chris Barnett with the R.I. Foundation said the grant will replace donations the Food Bank traditionally collected from audiences, and will help keep local panties stocked.
Trinity Rep will not have collection buckets at this season’s performances, and will instead match grants by contributing to Trinity Rep online at trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321.
“Through this matching challenge, their donations will benefit Trinity’s Rep’s artistic, education and community programs, as well as the Food Bank,” Barnett said.
Up until 2020, the actor playing Ebenezer Scrooge would step forward at the end of the performance of “A Christmas Carol,” and asked theater-goers to leave a donation for the Food Bank. Audience members dropped contributions in collection buckets on the way out of the theatre, Barnett said.
“In 2019 alone, the tradition raised more than $60,000,” Barnett said.
RIF president and CEO Neil Steinberg said the need for food remains high at food pantries and meal sites as people cope with the rising cost of everyday expenses and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“Our matching grants will enable people to feed hungry Rhode Islanders while still supporting the arts,”’ Steinberg said.
The matching grant benefits two nonprofits that were deeply impacted by the pandemic, Barnett said. In the last sixth months, the Food Bank saw a 20 percent surge in people seeing assistance at food pantries across the state.
“A Christmas Carol” runs from Nov. 3 to Jan. 1, 2023, and runs 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available online at trinityrep.com/carol or by phone at 4-1-351-4242.
