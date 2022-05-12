WOONSOCKET – Since 2003, the students of Tonimarie Campopiano’s classroom have been visited by judges, attorneys, public safety officers and court officials for Law Day, nationally recognized as May 1.
This year, Rhode Island celebrated on May 6, and her iExplore classroom mixed with Hamlet Middle School 7th- and 8th-graders was visited by the Honorable R. David Cruise and Daphne Robson, Esq., who answered questions about the judicial process and what it takes to become a judge or attorney.
Students were prepared with questions, such as, “What is the difference between a magistrate and a judge?” and “Have you ever met a president?” (Cruise, in fact, worked with President Bill Clinton and has met Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, too.) One student asked if Cruise had ever “sent anyone to the electric chair,” which was the moment a few students learned that Rhode Island doesn’t have a death penalty (it was abolished in 1852).
Robson, who passed the Bar exam last year, has been working as an attorney for seven months. This was her first appearance at a Law Day event, and she spoke briefly about her experience working with child and domestic abuse cases in law school, which ultimately led to her changing lanes into estate planning.
A group of 8th-grade students from another class came to ask some questions, too, for their Generation Citizen program, which brings civic-based learning projects to the classroom. This group of students was asking about ways to support child abuse and neglect cases and work on fundraising.
Robson affirmed for the students how important it was to raise awareness around child abuse, and how fundraising for survivors in protective care is often overlooked. “You would never think it’s an issue in such a small state like Rhode Island, but it is,” she said.
“Are the billboard lawyers real or not?” one student asked, which led to a conversation about TV judges, like Judge Judy. Cruise did a quick explanation of personal injury law before they jumped to the next topic, where they explained the difference between a bench and jury trial.
Cruise, who currently sits on the Rhode Island Superior Court, has a resume that includes legislative consulting on the state and national level, a four-term tenure as a state senator, and was the youngest elected official in state history when he was elected to the Cumberland Town Council at age 19.
“That was much better than the Powerpoint we had,” Cruise said, and Robson agreed after the bell rang. They had prepared a presentation about the Constitution, but the students seemed more eager for a Q&A session. There were no questions about the Supreme Court’s leaked brief on Roe v. Wade, they both noted, but guessed that those visiting high schools that day might have fielded questions about it.
Law Day is nationally recognized, but each state handles it differently, Cruise told The Breeze. The Rhode Island Bar clears court schedules for the day every year so that the court and friends of the court can disperse to their assignments.
Campopiano is enthusiastic about the program, and has been hosting court officials since the early aughts. She has taught English and social studies in recent years, but this year she began teaching the iExplore classes for 6th-, 7th- and 8th-graders.
iExplore is a career exploration class that students in Woonsocket take beginning in middle school. These career programs help students discern what career path they may be interested in pursuing, and can apply to the high school career pathway programs at the end of 8th grade. Available programs include (but aren’t limited to) construction technology/home building, computer science/game design, automotive technology and transportation, digital media, culinary arts, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.