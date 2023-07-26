Team Shot 1

The R.I. Rogues Futbol Club celebrate their recent Women’s Premier Soccer League regional championship. From left, back row, are Brandon Ianelli, Jerson Hernandez, Simone Miranda, Emily Deroehn, Rebecca Lancaster, Brooke Jenkins, Ashton Armstrong, Hannah McNulty, Jessica Kasacek, Clea Harper Mariah Kaiser, Oceanna Orlandi, and Pete Gallo. Front row, from left, are Abby Kone, Jordan Restivo, Alie Guilmette, Paige Dewar-Forster, Taylor Chianese, Katelyn Vieira, Kaitlyn Lima, Shannen Kennawi, Riley Trudeau, Yair Correa.

PAWTUCKET – Shannen Pelletier, a teacher from Pawtucket, has owned the Rhode Island Rogues Futbol Club semi-pro team since 2018.

The team has up to 28 players and recently became regional champions, but Pelletier says it has been a challenge obtaining sponsorships and funding to keep the team afloat. Pelletier does all funding and fundraising on her own, and the team currently has one sponsor.

