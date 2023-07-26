The R.I. Rogues Futbol Club celebrate their recent Women’s Premier Soccer League regional championship. From left, back row, are Brandon Ianelli, Jerson Hernandez, Simone Miranda, Emily Deroehn, Rebecca Lancaster, Brooke Jenkins, Ashton Armstrong, Hannah McNulty, Jessica Kasacek, Clea Harper Mariah Kaiser, Oceanna Orlandi, and Pete Gallo. Front row, from left, are Abby Kone, Jordan Restivo, Alie Guilmette, Paige Dewar-Forster, Taylor Chianese, Katelyn Vieira, Kaitlyn Lima, Shannen Kennawi, Riley Trudeau, Yair Correa.
PAWTUCKET – Shannen Pelletier, a teacher from Pawtucket, has owned the Rhode Island Rogues Futbol Club semi-pro team since 2018.
The team has up to 28 players and recently became regional champions, but Pelletier says it has been a challenge obtaining sponsorships and funding to keep the team afloat. Pelletier does all funding and fundraising on her own, and the team currently has one sponsor.
“We’d love to have (more) sponsors, but it’s just hard to get the word out about the team,” she said.
About a year ago, Pelletier said she decided to stop playing the game so she could devote her time and energy to managing the team and securing funding, which has been hard given her love for the sport.
“I had said to myself once I know in my heart that we have the right group of girls, I need to become more selfless, and if that’s me stepping back to earn more funds, then that’s what I’ll do,” she said. “It’s very hard but I know in my gut that maybe we wouldn’t have gotten this far if it wasn’t for the sacrifices that I’ve made.”
The team has indeed gotten far under Pelletier’s ownership, securing a spot in the Women’s Premier Soccer League semi-finals as a final four team.
“We just have honestly such a wonderful group of girls; they’re like the heart of this team,” Pelletier said.
The Rhode Island Rogues recently had two games, which placed them in the sweet 16 for the beginning of the playoffs and the elite eight. “We had to play Reading United and ended up beating them 3-1. And then we had to play Clarkstown, but Clarkstown was actually first in our division and we were second,” she said.
The team ended up beating Clarkstown, which was a memorable moment for Pelletier.
“When we ended up winning, I was just speechless, just so proud of the girls and the coaches, of everyone pulling together,” she said.
Pelletier came to lead the team after it was disbanded in 2017.
“When I graduated college, it was a team that had just started playing in the Women’s Premier Soccer League that I was playing on for three years as captain, but they ended up folding the women’s side and it left these girls with nowhere to play,” she said.
So Pelletier stepped up as owner of the team after reaching out to the league.
“I just kept saying if I want it so bad, why can’t I do it?” she said. “I decided to take it on because if it means that much to me I knew it was going to mean a lot to the girls.”
Pelletier is also a physical education and health teacher in Pawtucket and found herself juggling that role with playing on the team and managing it as owner.
“I was working three to four jobs just to keep it afloat. I was a New England Revolution youth coach and then I was coaching at a few other places and also teaching,” she said.
She says she couldn’t have done it without the support of Damien Holden, who volunteered all of his time for four years to coach the WPSL team.
“I wouldn’t have been able to start this team without the help of Damien,” she said. Head coach Brandon Iannelli, along with volunteer coaches Peter Gallo, Yair Correa and Jerson Hernandez, now lead the team.
Pelletier said she believes she’s doing all of this for today’s youth to have people to look up to and hopefully have a team that they can one day dream of playing on.
The team enjoys engaging with the community by signing autographs after games, but Pelletier says she would like to do more community outreach.
“We’re just doing our best to be good role models for kids to look up to, as a female semi-professional team,” she said.
When it comes down to it, it’s all about playing a sport they love and connecting together as teammates.
“We’re all here because we love the sport,” she said.
For Pelletier, running the team has been a dream come true.
“On the field, they’re absolutely amazing and off the field they are awesome too,” she said. The team has a donation page on their website, where donations go directly into the Rhode Island Rogues account.
