LINCOLN – Bally’s Twin River Casino’s 40,000-square-foot expansion and Sportsbook Rhode Island’s Super Bowl LVII wagers show that there is no lack of interest in gambling.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, $5.9 million worth of bets were placed on the 2023 Super Bowl across the state of Rhode Island.
While the exact number of bets is still being calculated, the most popular prop bets for Super Bowl LVII included players who will score a touchdown, the result of the coin toss, the first player to score a touchdown, players who will score two or more touchdowns, and whether or not a kickoff or punt will be returned for a touchdown.
As of Feb. 9, three days prior to the game, R.I. Dept. of Revenue reported that when using the point spread, the Philadelphia Eagles were favored by 1.5 points, with 70 percent of wagers on the Eagles and 73 percent of the money on the Eagles.
When using the money line, as of Feb. 9, wagers were even with 50 percent on the Eagles and 50 percent on the Kansas City Chiefs. At that time, the amount of money bet slightly favored the Eagles, with 52 percent of the money on Philadelphia to win the game.
Last year, approximately 95,000 total bets were placed on the Super Bowl LVI matchup between The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. About 4,400 of those bets were on the coin toss.
From the time it became legalized in R.I. in November 2018, through December 2022, the R.I. Lottery has been able to put $66.4 million into the General Fund from sports betting alone. After paying out winnings, RILOT collected $4.3 million from January 2023 sports bets.
During the 2023 fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, Revenue Estimating Conference predicts about $23 millions from sports betting will be generated and put into the General Fund. Bally’s Casino recognizes the continued popularity of gambling and betting, and has built a 40,000-square-foot addition inspired by Asian design elements and the principles of feng-shui.
The addition is located by the north entrance of the casino, near the new hotel and spa, and will contain about 55 table games, 355 slot machines and 27 stadium-style games.
The last beam on the exterior structure of the expansion was placed Feb. 3, 2022; the space is on track to open to the public at the end of April.
The floor of the extension is slightly raised and has numerous vents underneath to allow for better airflow and ventilation, since smoking is still permitted in the casino.
Along with a casino bar and a cigar lounge with access to an outdoor smoking patio, there will be a water wall; behind it will be a private dining area and a high-limit gaming area.
A dining area or a food market with various Asian-inspired cuisines will also be featured, and will be able to seat around 134 people.
Bally’s is also introducing poker tables on Feb. 23, which will be available on a limited basis.
