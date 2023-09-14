LINCOLN – With the help of the Lincoln Housing Authority and his neighbors, Michael Ricard was able to plant a bountiful community garden behind Manville Manor that provided residents with fresh produce all summer long.
Ricard had the idea to plant the garden following the success of his small vegetable garden during summer 2022.
“Last year, his garden was amazing, and this year, he supersized it,” said Kayla Lanoie, LHA recertification and tenant services specialist.
This past winter, Ricard worked with the Lincoln Housing Authority to gather materials and create a plan to turn a large patch of grass into a 20-foot by 25-foot plot complete with fencing and an irrigation system.
The Lincoln Housing Authority initially tilled the land and donated the fencing and irrigation systems, along with any grass clippings from the property to use as mulch.
Additional compost was donated by DiCenzo Brothers Recycling and by Lighthouse Food Pantry, where Ricard volunteers, making the garden all organic.
“I didn’t use any chemicals or any pesticides,” said Ricard. “Everything is 100 percent organic.”
Additionally, the garden is zero waste. No seedlings were purchased to plant; all seeds came from produce that Ricard himself had consumed. He said he saved seeds, fostered their growth in his apartment using green lights, and then planted them in the garden.
Due to logistical factors and less than ideal weather conditions, Ricard was only able to begin planting the garden in early June.
“Planting everything was a bit rushed this year, which shouldn’t be an issue next year. I’ll have more time to plan and to properly reconfigure the garden,” he said.
Ricard’s garden grew summer squash, green beans, tomatoes, peppers, corn, eggplant, lettuce, basil, cucumbers and more. Now, pumpkins are beginning to grow too.
“There have been pounds of produce every week,” said Lanoie. “Michael has really done an amazing job.”
Every Friday morning for the last three months, Ricard set out the picked vegetables in the common area at Manville Manor. By Friday afternoon, about 80 percent of the harvest would be gone, and by Friday evening, there would be nothing left.
In exchange for the fresh vegetables, residents helped contribute to the garden by donating cans and bottles to be redeemed.
“That’s pretty much the funding source,” said Ricard.
Resident Trish DeLaurier, who helped to plant the garden, said her favorite crop was the summer squash. Not only did DeLaurier enjoy the produce, but she also enjoyed seeing it grow.
“I got to watch the garden every day, right from my back window. I haven’t had a garden in probably 35 years, so being able to have this was really nice. Watching everything grow was just awesome,” she said.
Jim Benway, another resident, said he’s grateful for the garden as well.
“It’s saved us a lot of money,” he said. “With groceries the way they are and the price of everything going up, the vegetables we get here have been a big help to us.”
Lanoie told The Breeze that Ricard’s garden started a ripple effect.
“Michael helped to provide food for the residents all summer and early fall, so I thought we needed a way to continue providing food throughout the winter,” she said.
Now, during the garden’s off-season, there will be a canned goods cabinet available to residents.
Ricard said he was proud of his efforts, and is already looking forward to next season.
“I was able to accomplish what I set out to accomplish, and help the neighbors a little bit. That’s good enough for me.”
