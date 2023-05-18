Manville Manor community garden volunteers Don Larose, Brad St. Sauveur, Gregg Champagne, Maureen Little, Michael Ricard and Trish DeLaurier with Lincoln Housing Authority staff members Claudette Kuligowski, Kayla Lanoie and Keith Forier.
LINCOLN – Putting his green thumb to good use, Michael Ricard is starting a community garden behind Manville Manor.
A few years ago, Ricard began helping out with a small flower garden near one of the units at Manville Manor. After seeing that the flowers grew big and bright, Ricard was recruited by maintenance personnel to tend to a vegetable patch.
“Last year I grew tomatoes and cucumbers, and I had enough that I was able to give them to the people here every week,” said Ricard. “Once that was a success, I decided to go bigger.”
Now, with the help of community members Don Larose, Gregg Champagne, Maureen Little, Trish DeLaurier and Brad St. Sauveur of Handyman Plus, along with the Lincoln Housing Authority, Ricard is working on planting tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, and red, green and orange peppers in his new 20-foot by 25-foot plot.
“Maureen is an expert planter, Trish cleans up after me, Gregg does a lot of the physical work for me, Don helps out and Brad has been invaluable, he re-tilled the entire garden,” Ricard said. “But none of this would be possible without Claudette Kuligowksi, Kayla Lanoie and Keith Fortier. They were extremely vital to this project.”
Kuligowski is the executive director of the Lincoln Housing Authority, Lanoie is the recertification and tenant services specialist and Fortier is the manager of facilities and operations.
“Last year Kayla took home some of the produce and thought it was pretty good. So I sent her a drawing I did of a plan for this garden, and she showed Claudette and Keith and they basically said, ‘knock yourself out,’” Ricard said.
Lanoie said that this past winter, she and Ricard spoke about expanding the garden to provide Manville Manor with more fresh produce all summer.
“I thought this idea was amazing, many folks, not just at Lincoln Housing, are facing food insecurities,” she said. “this project was a way for Mike to help his neighbors while doing something he loves.”
The housing authority donated all of the fencing and the irrigation system for the garden. They also were the ones to initially till the plot.
The rest of the garden has been funded by Ricard redeeming cans and bottles, and when the Town of Lincoln heard of this project, they gave Ricard two boxes to redeem to put toward costs.
DiCenzo Brothers Recycling also donated some compost to the project. The mulch between vegetables will come from grass clippings from Manville Manor, and even more compost is coming from Lighthouse Food Pantry.
Ricard said, “I volunteer at the Lighthouse Food Pantry on Mondays, and if they get produce that is not good enough to give out, I can take it and use it for compost.”
The seeds and plants come from Ricard’s own scraps, “all of the plants that will be in here will come from vegetables that I bought. I’ve taken the seeds out, so everything is coming from food that I’ve actually consumed… it’s 100 percent organic and zero waste.”
Ricard plans to begin planting in a few weeks, after the “cold snaps” pass. By July, Ricard expects an abundant garden, especially since the produce from the significantly smaller plot was able to yield “enough to feed everyone.”
“I want people to be excited, and I want other residents to know they are welcomed here, and are welcome to be part of the garden, many hands lighten the load,” said Ricard.
Lanoie told The Breeze that Ricard is “very modest” about his garden, and that he “has a talent and a passion for growing things and making things beautiful.”
“It has also been great seeing the community come together and work on this project as whole,” Lanoie said. “From people donating their time to those saving their redeemable bottles, it has been a group effort with Mike leading the way.”
