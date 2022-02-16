NORTH PROVIDENCE – There was something of a local celebrity sighting at Ricci Middle School last week.
Students and teachers were excited to welcome Joe Gemma and his service dog Tuukka last Friday, when the duo made the rounds visiting classes.
Gemma, who works as a substitute teacher in North Providence, first adopted Tuukka as a pet. His daughter picked out the name, inspired by recently retired Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.
When Gemma saw how social the pup was, he decided to pursue service dog training. He and the 3-year-old English lab teamed up with a trainer, who helped them to become certified last year.
Since then, they’ve been spreading smiles countrywide.
Gemma served 20 years on the West Warwick Police Department before retiring as a captain.
“I have a lot of anxiety from my time as a police officer,” he told a group of students during his visit to Ricci last Friday. “I saw a lot of bad things that I didn’t process well at the time. Tuukka does things for me based on how I’m acting.”
As he walked around the classroom, Tuukka was close by his side. Gemma doesn’t usually bring Tuukka along while he’s subbing, so the students were especially excited to meet him last week.
Now that Tuukka is certified, Gemma said he can be used as a therapy dog for anyone.
In early January, when Gemma heard of the wildfires that had devastated parts of Colorado, he packed a bag and jumped in his truck with Tuukka at midnight, driving across the country to help in any way they could.
The fires, which broke out on Dec. 30, were among the most damaging in the state’s history, with roughly 1,000 homes destroyed and tens of thousands of residents forced to evacuate.
While in Colorado, Tuukka and Gemma spent time at the YMCA, the senior center and Elks Lodge. Tuukka was the greeter at the Elks’ charity breakfast, while Gemma served coffee.
They’re on a mission to raise awareness about mental health, especially for first responders.
Gemma told NBC-10 that the subject is close to home for him. His cousin, who also served as a West Warwick police officer, died by suicide in April.
The station’s Jessica Botelho reported that 169 officers died by suicide in 2021, according to Blue HELP, a national nonprofit that collects data on law enforcement. Further, a 2018 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
Gemma, who is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, said Tuukka has made a world of difference in his life, while helping others along the way.
“He responds to my body language and my voice,” he said. “He can see that I’m calm right now, so he’s very calm and relaxed.”
Tuukka laid on the floor and basked in the attention he received from students and staff, who fed him his favorite snacks: carrots and Cheerios. Gemma said that he believes dog biscuits are like Snickers bars, so Tuukka has a healthier diet as part of his training.
One classroom spent the last few minutes of the school day playing fetch with Tuukka outside. It was unclear who was having more fun, the students or Tuukka.
“This is what it’s all about,” Gemma said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.