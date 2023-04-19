Central Falls – The Central Falls School District Board of Trustees is undergoing major changes following a string of resignations.
According to The Rhode Island Department of Education, applications to fill five vacancies were to be accepted until last Friday, April 14, and there were 36 applications received as of 2 p.m. that day.
RIDE, in conjunction with the governor’s office, the city of Central Falls, and the Central Falls School District, launched the applications on March 31 and held an informational meeting on April 10 for those interested in applying for a position.
Once selected, new board members will take their positions on July 1, said Ashley Cullinane, executive associate of communications and community engagement at RIDE, which is tentatively planning to present nominations to the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education during a May meeting.
In the meantime, the resignations of Stephanie González (chairperson), Sonia Grace (vice chairperson), Diosa Martinez, and Glendaliz Colón will take effect on June 30, Cullinane said.
When asked what led to the resignations, Cullinane deferred to the resigning board members.
“RIDE is grateful for the board’s commitment to the students and educators of Central Falls throughout the immensely challenging COVID-19 pandemic and as we work to accelerate learning in its wake,” she said.
None of those who resigned responded to comment, but some told the Rhode Island Current that they departed due to a lack of support and engagement from RIDE, including unresponsiveness.
Bryant Estrada left the board for personal reasons four months ago.
To be considered for an open board position, Cullinane said three of the five applicants must be city residents, and parents of current or former Central Falls public school students. She also stated that “no more than two of the five open positions will be appointed as members at-large.”
“Trustees are nominated by the Commissioner of Education and appointed by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education,” Cullinane said.
Candidates for the open positions will be evaluated based on their eligibility, unique skills, experiences, and the perspective they can bring as a member of the CFSD Board of Trustees.
“The agency intends to continue working in close collaboration with the new members of the board to move Central Falls schools forward,” Cullinane said. “The goal remains to ensure improvements are made in the district in an effort to provide all Central Falls students a high-quality education. The members of the board are a critical part of this work.”
