NORTH PROVIDENCE – A series of changes are coming to the state’s graduation requirements, and local and state officials are both supporting the shift toward helping all students achieve a better future.
Steve Osborn, student opportunity officer for the Rhode Island Department of Education, made the North Providence School Committee his first stop on a tour to discuss the “exciting changes,” telling members on April 19 that it’s been a long process, but they’re happy with the new “readiness-based graduation requirements” to be implemented for the Class of 2028.
The goal is to have a system where every student graduates with open doors to create a future for themselves, whether through college or entering the workforce, he said, making sure they’re able to start on either path as soon as they finish.
Students will be empowered to create their own future, said Osborn. Surveys last year showed that 80 percent of seniors were planning on two-year or four-year college, but student transcripts showed that only 60 percent had taken classes making them eligible to attend Rhode Island College or University of Rhode Island, and one in two had passed classes to be considered eligible. The bottom line, he said, is that only about half of students in 2019 were prepared to be considered for higher education at those schools.
A huge piece of the proposed changes involves allowing students to complete coursework making them both college and career ready, and with informed consent from parents and an approved readiness pathway, they would be able to take courses deviating from the college preparatory path.
Osborn said that going forward, a student with informed consent could choose, instead of taking algebra 1, 2, and geometry, to take another class such as statistics as an alternative, with the awareness that it would make them ineligible to attend URI or RIC.
They’ve also added a world language requirement, he said, where it was previously a carve-out in the “additional units section.” Two credits of world language are required to be considered for enrollment at public colleges.
Another big deal, said Osborn, with the only current requirement for students to take advantage of the Rhode Island Promise “golden ticket” of two free years of college being to fill out the FAFSA, is to require districts to support students in filling out the application. Rhode Island is in great shape, traditionally in the top five or 10 in the country for FAFSA completion to obtain financial aid, he said, but a lot could take advantage who currently aren’t.
Educators found that many students are working to support themselves, and students will now need to have a resume as a graduation requirement.
Osborn said a major takeaway from surveys is that “our kids are bored,” and they’re not seeing how learning is relevant or meaningful for their future. Half said they have little opportunity to pursue their passions during high school, and a quarter felt courses didn’t give them information useful for their future.
There’s “a big problem with that disconnect,” said Osborn, and the solutions are called out in a handful of requirements, some implemented legislatively over the last couple of years. Among the real-world items are to demonstrate proficiency in civics and being an informed citizen, that they be proficient in computer science, and that they graduate high school being financially literate. Students are graduating high school borrowing six figures, Osborn said, and they should at least have the information they need in doing so.
North Providence has been a leader in this work of getting students prepared for the 21st century economy, said Osborn.
Some students have done great work on career and technical coursework and dual enrollment, said Osborn, and they need additional flexibility to go deeper on what they know they want after high school. RIDE is implementing additional schedule flexibility for full-time career and technical (CTE) or dual enrollment students, plus flex credits where instead of a science, math, and CTE engineering course, all of those subjects might be embedded in one.
Changes are designed to provide the tools to innovate and get students in courses they’re interested in, said Osborn, including work-based learning as a form of academic learning where they’re not currently getting credit. North Providence has also been a leader in this area in CTE and P-Tech programming, he said.
The changes also connect diploma endorsements in civics or STEM to post-secondary education or employers, giving students advanced standing at URI or other colleges or with employers.
The burden to access resources and support should not always be on students and families, said Osborn, and these changes explore how to bring those resources and supports to families.
Of youth who work to support their families, some 42 percent have been found to be lifting them out of poverty, said Osborn. A total of 36 percent of young people are taking care of a brother, sister, parent or grandparent, he added, a shocking discovery showing that educators need to be doing more to help them with support of flexibility for working or caregiving. Instead of marking a student tardy for seeing their brother off at the bus stop, he said, “let’s be helpful.”
Another finding was that two of three parents at the high school level are not getting regular updates about their children’s progress, he said, and half didn’t know that their student was struggling. They must now receive annual updates on their children’s progress.
North Providence Supt. Joseph Goho said RIDE has been very responsive during a process that’s seen “a lot of angst” over what the requirements would look like. He said they’ve arrived at a good spot with standards that are practical, reasonable and make sense, with many concerns addressed and “a great deal of flexibility from the state.”
