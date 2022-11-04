Echo Lake docks
Buy Now

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will start work on removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville next week, weather permitting, the agency announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The RIDEM acquired the 235-acre property, located on the west side of Echo Lake, in January 2021 for $2 million using financing from open space bond funds. The project entails permanently removing 44 dock structures along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline and is expected to be completed by early February 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.