PCF Transit Center
The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station has been very busy so far.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Early returns on the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station indicate that it will avoid the boondoggle hall of fame, as the station quickly approaches pre-opening projections of 520 daily boardings per day.

“Initial indications are the station is being well-used,” said Charles St. Martin of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation in response to a Breeze inquiry.

Jack Wrenn
Jack Wrenn

A bit of basic arithmetic on RIDOT's statistics suggests that more than half of this station's ridership arrived by biking, busing, walking, or rideshare — in the winter, no less! That's incredible, and it's an opportunity that RIDOT should capitalize on.

RIDOT is mistaken to invest in increasing the size of its surface lots. Doing so will undoubtedly increase traffic congestion in Pawtucket, and fails to address the needs of the majority of riders. This station lacks basic amenities, like an indoor sitting area or restrooms. It does not provide safe, covered bicycle parking. Dexter Street, the state-controlled main thoroughfare to the station, lacks a protected bike lane.

This land could have been transit-oriented housing development. RIDOT could have instead invested in improving station amenities. RIDOT could have considered that rail riders are, definitionally, seeking alternatives to driving!

Instead, RIDOT has chosen to invest in its misguided vision that Rhode Island's cities are places people drive through, not live in. It has chosen to pave over even more of Pawtucket.

