NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed.
Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating with the towns of North Providence and Johnston on the work, and it is part of an $8.5 million project with the Old Warwick Avenue Bridge in Warwick.
RIDOT’s 10-year plan shows design for the projects happening this year, and construction happening in 2024 and 2025.
This cost-saving move, if it does end up going through instead of a full replacement of the bridge for vehicles, will make the bridge’s current 2.5-year closure to vehicles permanent. The bridge over the Woonasquatucket River was long used as a cut-thru before it was closed for safety concerns in the summer of 2020, with drivers looking to avoid traffic on Route 44 taking Angell Street and Greystone Avenue over to Waterman Avenue, or the other way around.
The bridge runs alongside the Cricket Field park on the Johnston side of the line.
According to RIDOT’s 10-year plan, the two-community project includes the removal of existing structures of the Old Warwick Avenue and the Greystone Sluiceway Bridges in Warwick and North Providence, with structures replaced with pedestrian and bicycle bridges to maintain connectivity. Ongoing plans include expanding the Woonasquatucket Greenway in the area.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said for a story last week that he’d been in talks with RIDOT officials about what might be done to preserve vehicle access through a replacement of the 75-year-old bridge, but it would ultimately come down to cost and needs.
The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council helped restore Cricket Field into a recreation and walking park with pond overlook, and the organization, according to its leaders, now aims to route the Woonasquatucket Greenway to link to the historic park, which was once used for workers in nearby mills to play cricket. From there, the plan is to eventually connect it to the Blackstone River Bikeway and other bike paths in the state.
