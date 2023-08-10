The Newell Bridge carrying Diamond Hill Road over East Sneech Brook in Cumberland is tiny compared to most bridges, but would have an outsized impact on the town if closed down for reconstruction, with no easy ways to detour around it.
CUMBERLAND – Two years ago, a Rhode Island Department of Transportation representative said that a new plan for reconstruction of the Newell Bridge on Diamond Hill Road would be to keep it open, with work mostly being done during overnight hours and the road kept open for the vast majority of the contract.
At the time, construction on the bridge near the intersection with Nate Whipple Highway was slated to start in the spring of 2023, a delay of a year and a half on a previous timetable.
That project start is now tabbed for late 2024 or early 2025, according to a RIDOT spokesperson.
The bridge replacement is part of an estimated $6.5 million project that began design in 2022 and is still under design, RIDOT’s Charles St. Martin told The Breeze this week. In addition to replacing it, the state will pave Sneech Pond Road and replace a culvert there.
Asked how long the project will take once started and whether the span will need to be shut down, St. Martin said he doesn’t have answers on either of those questions.
“As we get further along in the design, we’ll know more about duration and schedule,” he said.
How traffic will be handled will also be determined as they go through the design process, he added.
The project, which will widen the bridge and maintain historical abutments, was put on hold awaiting funding, according to St. Martin. RIDOT representatives were aware that town officials did not like the idea of closing the bridge completely, he said in July of 2021, so a preliminary schedule where work will be done on night and some weekend hours is a positive change.
Traffic barriers were previously installed on the bridge’s sidewalks to prevent truck drivers from going up over the curbing and onto the more deteriorated parts of the bridge.
Asked about the issue this week, Mayor Jeff Mutter said there is no feasible way that the bridge will be able to shut down entirely.
If there were ever a decision to close it for construction, Mutter said, there would need to be significant advance planning that somehow finds a way to address significant public safety concerns, as this would close off a large part of Cumberland to direct public safety services.
It’s hard to even imagine a scenario where this would work, said Mutter, as it would likely require temporary public safety stations north of the bridge.
“You’re exposing a large part of the population to a significant public safety risk,” he said.
