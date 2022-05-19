NORTH SMITHFIELD – At Monday’s Town Council meeting, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency approached the town with a 160-foot-tall request.
Town officials, however, are questioning whether the addition would be too intrusive.
Christopher McGrath presented RIEMA’s proposal asking the town for permission to bring in an existing 160-foot lattice tower to the site of the historic Mowry Fire Tower on Woonsocket Hill Road. The 800 megahertz tower, recently removed from Charlestown by RIEMA, provides a cost-effective solution to increase radio coverage for emergency service radios across northern R.I. It would not involve removing the existing tower, but place the lattice structure next to it.
The 800 MHz system is used by first responders across Rhode Island, Director of RIEMA Marc Pappas told the council.
McGrath, who oversees operations of the 800 MHz system, showed the council coverage maps demonstrating the expanse of state coverage if they’re allowed to install a tower on Woonsocket Hill Road.
The Mowry Fire Tower was named for Ariel and Forest Mowry, two brothers who served as fire observers through much of the 1900s. The original tower was built sometime in the 1800s and was relocated to Woonsocket Hill Road in North Smithfield from Woonsocket in the 1920s. The steel structure in place today was repaired from its original wood by the state in 1956.
McGrath said that as it stands, the Mowry Fire Tower is currently at its “end of life,” and that it isn’t able to be repaired or maintained for further use for their purposes. The North Smithfield tower is the “linchpin” of northern Rhode Island’s coverage constellation, according to McGrath, and if it were to be lost, less effective alternatives would need to be considered.
The tower may not need to be 160 feet tall once engineering is fully assessed, McGrath noted.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski had many questions about the project, saying the town recently secured a grant from Sen. Jack Reed to restore the Mowry Fire Tower. He said he wondered if there was a way to work with the existing tower, which sits at approximately 60 feet.
“To the town of North Smithfield, it’s going to be very intrusive,” Zwolenski said, requesting that RIEMA work with the town to find solutions that work with the existing structure, grant, and community’s vision for the existing historical site.
Pappas acknowledged the concerns.
“You’re holding all the cards to win,” Pappas said, indicating that they’d be more than happy to work with the town. He added that while they may not need all 160 feet of the Charlestown tower, they do need more height than the current tower provides.
Zwolenski said that there were no plans to elevate the tower as part of its restoration, but did advocate for tree removal and suggested engineering solutions, such as adjusting the signal aim, that may account for the tower’s height.
“I was around when they first proposed putting up cell towers in this town, it was very contentious. People said they didn’t want to spoil the panoramic view of Mowry Tower,” he added. “Hopefully we can facilitate this without erecting a lattice tower in that historic spot.”
Councilor Paul Vadenais said communications towers often become part of the scenery after long enough, simply becoming part of hte horizon.
“We’ve worked with a number of communities, including Charlestown and recently Foster, to put up towers, and we’ve bent over backwards to work with communities and I get it,” Pappas said. “Like I said in the beginning, I understand it. But at the end of the day, I was a police officer in Pawtucket for 30 years prior to when I came to EMA. I only really care about one thing: the safety of your citizens, and the safety and security of the first responders. That’s it. There’s nothing else in it for me.”
The council held off on taking further action until a tree survey is performed and more information is provided.
