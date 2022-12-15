SMITHFIELD – No left hand turn off Greenville Avenue to Route 44 during peak hours is no more, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino.
“No left turn is gone,” Costantino said.
Signs prohibiting left turns off Greenville Avenue went up in early October, but Costantino said the Smithfield Police Department found few drivers were obeying the signs.
During peak hours, police witnessed approximately 400 drivers ignore the sign and take a left turn onto Route 44. Such turns were prohibited from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. temporarily in an attempt to alleviate congestion at the intersection and along the troublesome section of Route 44.
“No one was paying attention to the signs. It was not working,” Costantino said.
The plan was to keep the signs up for 60 days and return to see if the signs were working, and Costantino said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation found it was not a successful traffic solution.
Costantino said he and Smithfield town officials are returning to meet with RIDOT soon to discuss other options to combat congestion in the area, including a temporary light or possibly taking away a lane on Putnam Pike heading west toward Austin Avenue.
“We’re going to discuss whatever other possibilities there are,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Costantino said accidents happen on Route 44 when drivers take a left turn onto Putnam Pike and enter the road by passing through the first lane and into the second and can’t see incoming vehicles.
“I see it all the time, it’s like, oh no,” he said.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said preventing a left turn coming off Greenville Avenue did not seem to aid in alleviating traffic congestion.
“As the DOT continues to explore different possible solutions to this traffic issue, we continue to appreciate the residents’ patience,” he said.
