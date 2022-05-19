NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials had hoped to put a bond on the ballot in November to replace the North Smithfield Police Department building, but inflation and construction costs have temporarily halted the project.
Paul Nordstrom, of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, presented Tecton Architects’ most recent design plans for the proposed replacement building to the Town Council on Monday. Following earlier council recommendations, the board worked with Tecton to scale back the first design plan.
“It’s the minimum that you need right now in that building. We’ve come up with, ‘This is what your needs are. There’s no extras in there, there’s no fluff in there,’” Councilor Paul Vadenais, who also sits on the buildings group, said. He confirmed that Tecton’s plans are ready to use when the council decides to move forward with the project, hopefully when construction costs settle at a predictable rate.
The most recent plans feature a first floor 4,000 square feet smaller than the original proposal, with four garages cut down to two. All public activity would be on the first floor of the building, whereas it was split between both floors in previous versions. The training room and municipal court space was reduced, as was furniture storage, and the original six cells were dropped to three plus another holding cell.
The second floor would feature the chief’s office, detective division with interview rooms, evidence storage, weapon storage, locker rooms and a break room. The fitness area was originally 1,000 square feet, but has been reduced to 500 square feet.
The total project plans hover around 18,000 square feet. In the renderings, he also flagged the option to choose between a flat roof or a peak roof, indicating that a flat roof would most likely be more cost-effective.
“I’ve never seen a flat roof that didn’t leak early on,” Councilor Claire O’Hara said. Nordstrom said that until they get solid construction cost estimates, it’s hard to know down the line which roof would provide better value.
“In this environment, it’s really, really difficult to get accurate cost estimations,” he said.
“Maybe things will stabilize. What I’ve seen over the years, when we have these types of episodes in construction, after a while people just get so skittish they stop putting projects out to bid because they’re afraid of the money … So as more and more entities stop putting projects out to bid, there’s less and less work for contractors, there’s better competition, and a lot of time what happens is prices start to stabilize,” he said.
Nordstrom outlined two potential problems if the town tries to move forward with a bond right now: sticker shock, or the possibility of running out of money halfway through the project and needing a second bond.
The council agreed to wait and see what happens to construction prices down the line.
“It’s too volatile,” Town Council President John Beauregard said. “Even if it settles high, we’ll at least know.”
The real reason that the project is delayed is the cost have grown as the size of the building (still way to big) has been reduced and the town council knows the bond will not pass at the ridiculous cost of the mansion sized police station. I am also tired of seeing police officers sitting in police vehicles at construction sites doing nothing and adding no value. The best part is some days police are at the construction site half a day with no police the other half. I am questioning the value of police presents. What is also missing is the money being spent on the numerous plans. At the last town council meeting another $16,000 was approved/wasted. I also heard at the council meeting that they would have to produce marking material to be sent to the votes to gain approval. Again another wasteful expense especially when you give the votes no other options to choose. With all the high inflation an new capital spending should not be considered at this time except for current maintenance of town infrastructure.
