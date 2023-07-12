PAWTUCKET – For the second straight year, the Pawtucket School Department is hosting a kindergarten preparation program for children enrolled in kindergarten for the fall.
Rising into Kindergarten is funded through a grant from the Rhode Island Department of Education and offers incoming kindergarten students the opportunity to attend school and experience it before starting the real thing.
Students meet for five weeks from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday, at one of five schools. The program has seen large enrollments so far, say its leaders. With a capacity for 110 students, there are currently only 10 spots open.
Linda Gifford, director of the program, said a large influx of registrations came in response to her email to families.
In the program, the three-hour day is set up as a typical class day, offering the students breakfast and lunch as well as activities to learn basic number and language skills.
“They are learning the routines of structure in a typical kindergarten day,” Gifford said.
The children are also assessed at the beginning and the end of the program and the information gathered is shared with parents so they can further support their children in their education. The goal of the grant, Gifford said, is for students to experience school prior to the first day of actual kindergarten.
The program is free and there is some busing that is available depending on a student’s distance from the school they are placed at.
The Pawtucket School Department was also awarded a grant to run the program last year, which ran as two separate two-week sessions instead of a full five-week session.
“We did make adjustments due to the feedback from the participants,” Gifford said. The program’s structure last year led to lower enrollments, with some of the students from the first two-week session enrolling again in the second two-week session.
Gifford said that the short time frame of the program last year made it difficult to assess the students from beginning to end because there wasn’t enough time for them to experience any true growth or changes. This year, the students will have more time to experience growth or change that can be assessed and shared with parents.
Gifford said they didn’t receive any negative feedback from the program last year, and families were excited about giving their children the opportunity to experience kindergarten. Given the pandemic, it was an opportunity to experience what couldn’t be experienced before, during lockdown, she added.
“We are lucky to have this because it does make a difference in their emotional well-being,” she said. “When they go to school in the fall, they will know what a school is like.”
