LINCOLN — A series of residential projects are set to be heard by the Lincoln Planning Board next Wednesday, including new developments on Smithfield Avenue and on River Road.
The Planning Board’s Technical Review Committee met on Feb. 15, ahead of the full Planning Board meeting next week, to discuss the potential developments on the docket.
New this month, The Seaview Realty LLC has submitted plans for a minor subdivision off River Road and Pascale Drive. Pascale Drive is a cul-de-sac off River Road between Lonsdale Elementary School and Beverly Drive.
In short, the plans call for three new homes, with the first to be located on the corner lot. There’s an existing home behind that, which will remain, but an existing barn and garage would be razed to make way for two new homes at the end of Pascale Drive.
One potential concern raised at the TRC was the potential for the lights at the elementary school’s baseball field bothering new residents.
The other new application calls for five residential units in a new building proposed for the corner of Smithfield and Higginson avenues. The major land development would be to the left of the existing gas station.
Joe Kishfy/Jorica Development’s plans are in the very early stages, but there was some discussion at the TRC about whether all of the units would be designated as affordable. The lot is currently vacant.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said they’ve asked for a lot of information about the conceptual design up front, “because it’s a tight lot, where residential is being introduced at the intersection of two busy streets.”
Two other applicants will be back before the board next week:
Oliver H.J. Perry’s application to subdivide his property at the corner of Louisquisset Pike and Twin River Road is up for a public hearing at the preliminary plan level.
A proposed subdivision off Cobble Hill Road is up for a public informational meeting. The project calls for the subdivision of one lot into two, with an easement to access a historic clubhouse at the back of the property. Lonsdale Land Management LLC is seeking a comprehensive permit.
All of the above projects are scheduled to be heard by the Lincoln Planning Board next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
