Dexter Rock
Buy Now

A three-lot subdivision is coming to the corner of Dexter Rock Road and River Road, if all goes according to plan

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board gave the green-light to a three-lot subdivision at the corner of River Road and Dexter Rock Road during their Nov. 16 meeting.

Daniel and Deborah McManus are looking to subdivide their property at 552 River Road into three lots, adding two new buildable housing lots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.