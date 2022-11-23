LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board gave the green-light to a three-lot subdivision at the corner of River Road and Dexter Rock Road during their Nov. 16 meeting.
Daniel and Deborah McManus are looking to subdivide their property at 552 River Road into three lots, adding two new buildable housing lots.
Coming before the board at the major subdivision review level, the project would normally be considered a minor subdivision – but was elevated to a major subdivision due to the requested waivers. The applicant is seeking waivers for granite curbing, concrete sidewalks and an interior lot angle exceeding the 200-degree maximum.
The two new housing lots would have vehicular access via Dexter Rock Road. There are wetlands in the immediate area, but the application predates the state’s new, stricter, wetland regulations that were approved in July.
Two neighbors spoke during the public hearing portion of last week’s Planning Board meeting.
One abutter said he lives upstream from the river that runs through the property slated for development. He asked about the wetland buffer, and noted that the stream “comes from an old dump, a superfund site.”
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking care of any issues upstream, but he said he doesn’t want the issue to get worse.
Another neighbor, who lives on River Road across from the proposed development was also worried about drainage/runoff associated with construction. The stream runs through his property, and he asked whether he should be concerned about flooding.
An attorney on behalf of the applicant said they’ve been in preliminary talks with the Department of Environmental Management, and hope to meet with DEM representatives in the next few weeks to “determine the path forward.”
At end of the day, without the appropriate DEM wetland permitting, he said the project will be dead in the water. The DEM permits aren’t required until the next stage of planning approval, he noted.
The applicant has “absolute obligation to manage storm-water on site, ensuring there’s no exacerbation to the surrounding area,” the attorney added.
The planning board voted to move the project forward to the next stage.
Board considers future of New River Road property
The board also discussed, informally, the plan for the so-called Edgewood Estates development.
The applicant, Edgewood Developer LLC, sought the board’s advice regarding the future of “0 New River Road,” AP 34 lot 460.
Attorney John Shekarchi said the applicant has been “going back and forth,” working with the town on a possible plan for the “unique” property.
Plans shared with the board call for a seven-home, single-family subdivision and a new cul-de-sac, but the developer has also explored the idea of building condos, duplexes or a mix of different types of housing.
Town Planner Josh Berry said the board needs to consider which type of development would:
Have the least amount of environmental impact or disturbance;
Have an affordable component;
And would be compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
