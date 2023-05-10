CENTRAL FALLS – Mayor Rivera on Monday proposed a $20.45 million budget for fiscal year 2024 that she says addresses her administration’s key priorities, including new affordable housing, building new schools, and developing the new El Centro community center.
“It’s no surprise we’ve been recognized on local and national levels for our work over the last year, from our boots-on-the-ground effort to making our city healthier, to creative new housing solutions, to unique opportunities that empower our youth,” said Rivera during her budget address. “This budget not only supports our necessary operations, services, and programs, but it compliments key federal and state dollars and grants we’ve proudly won that bring our beautiful vision for Central Falls.”
Rivera’s balanced budget, where local tax revenues are down slightly while state revenues increase by nearly $1 million, focuses on ensuring the “Central Falls of today works for every person that lives, works, and visits here,” and that the Central Falls of tomorrow benefits future generations.
Budget priorities include:
• Investments in affordable housing, including in single-family homes on Washington and Hood Streets built by Building Futures;
• Further addressing lead poisoning, with the city now on track to certify another 200 units of housing as being free of lead poisoning;
• Launching a charter review commission to review and modernize the city’s governing document that hasn’t been revamped in more than a decade;
• Making progress on El Centro, where a project architect is already at work designing the Broad Street space, and construction is expected later this year;
• Funding the city’s first sustainability officer, working to build a more resilient future for the community when it comes to the Central Falls 2023 Climate Action Plan;
• Continuing work to connect families to free internet;
• Building and renovating outdoor spaces, including opening a new basketball court at High Street, renovations to Jenks Park, the new Phillip Street Community Garden opening this year, and the new Garfield Street Park also opening;
• Repairing roads and sidewalks;
• And investing in numerous safety initiatives, including on overall crime and domestic violence, among others.
