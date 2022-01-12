NORTH PROVIDENCE - Continuing to work to bring the community together amidst the pandemic, the Riverside Sportsman’s Association of Rhode Island has not lost faith in their mission.
The Riverside Sportsman’s Association of Rhode Island’s President, Ron Jarvais Jr., and Vice President Ken D’Aloisio, described the organization as an outdoors social club that is family oriented and hopes to preserve the nature surrounding them.
“We’re a social club for outdoors people,” D’Aloisio said. “There’s a lot of people who like to hunt and fish, but there are also people that don’t hunt or fish and are just involved in the community.”
D’Aloisio said that the club holds many events throughout the year, some that are outdoors oriented where members are able to go hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and learn outdoor skills, as well as other events for socializing and building community such as a pig roast, toy drive, or veteran’s breakfast.
Riverside Sportsman's Association of Rhode Island is the oldest continually operating outdoor sportsman’s club on the East Bay and was started in 1954. Located on 1 Sportsmans Drive, D’Aloisio said that the building they are in was donated to the club by the Air Force from their base in Cape Cod.
“I wasn’t around in 1954, but my dad actually remembers it being brought here,” D’Aloisio said. “It’s been a part of the community for a long time.”
Since becoming president and vice president of the organization, Jarvais and D’Aloisio said that they have put an emphasis on outreach and are always looking for more people to join their events and become a part of the club.
Named after the road they are located on and not the gender of their participants, they have been working to bring more women to the club and have seen a positive growth in recent years. D’Aloisio said that while he does not know the breakdown of the group, more and more women have been joining the club as well, which they are happy about.
“When I joined there was only one woman and she was the vice president,” Jarvais said. “When I became president and Ken became vice president, we reached out to the community and got a lot of women involved.”
“We're trying to keep it more as a social family club; you can bring your kids and don’t have to worry that something will happen,” D’Aloisio said. “We put a lot of effort into making it a family-based community club.”
Jarvais and D’Aloisio said that COVID-19 has proved to be difficult for them, but that they are passionate about the organization and have not let it stop them from holding events safely.
“It’s been a challenge obviously, but you make sure you comply with requirements and rules; do the best you can and work within the guidelines,” D’Aloisio said. “Like other organizations we continue to operate because we’re continuously looking at solving different challenges that come our way.”
Jarvais and D’Aloisio said that they currently have some events scheduled and will be following in accordance with what they are allowed to do with COVID-19 regulations.
“What we’re planning on doing is a wild game dinner at the end of February, clam boil at the end of April, we like to have a chicken pasta dinner at the end of summer, pig roast in October, and a prime rib dinner every December,” D’Aloisio said. “And in July we do a surf and turf with steak and lobster,” Jarvais said.
D’Aloisio said that they typically try to have monthly steak fries, however they had to cancel this month and are still monitoring for next month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
In addition to outdoor and social community events, the organization also has plans for helping their community. A member of the organization, Laura Whitman, ran a “Toys for Tots” toy drive last Christmas and is already working on 2022’s toy drive, D’Aloisio said. The organization also has plans to run a Thanksgiving food basket drive for those in need.
Both Jarvais and D’Aloisio said they remain positive that the pandemic will get better and give them the ability to hold their events that let the community bond together.
“You stay positive because things are always going to get better and that’s what we do, whatever opportunities we have for outreach and having people come together even for a limited basis, we go with,” D’Aloisio said. “There’s always a way, if you believe in what you’re doing, there’s always a way. Ron, myself and the board, we are all very committed to finding a way to continue the club, so we continue moving forward, like the other organizations.”
