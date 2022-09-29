WOONSOCKET – The sun was beating down at The Woonsocket Arts Center at 146 Sayles St. as a group of teens from the Public Arts Studio at Riverzedge Arts filed out of a car holding parts of a completed sculpture that they had put together in the past year to place in a tree at the back of the property. The sculpture represented their recent education on climate change.

Geo Darrow, communications and development assistant, said the project that students in the Public Arts Studio have been working on for the past year, titled The “S.S. Ocean State” and displayed on Sept. 20, was done in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management under a Community and Urban Forestry Grant. Youth who participated in the project also underwent extensive education with RIDEM and the Rhode Island Tree Council to learn the different ways that trees benefit the economy and environment, including through public health and a sense of community.

