WOONSOCKET – The sun was beating down at The Woonsocket Arts Center at 146 Sayles St. as a group of teens from the Public Arts Studio at Riverzedge Arts filed out of a car holding parts of a completed sculpture that they had put together in the past year to place in a tree at the back of the property. The sculpture represented their recent education on climate change.
Geo Darrow, communications and development assistant, said the project that students in the Public Arts Studio have been working on for the past year, titled The “S.S. Ocean State” and displayed on Sept. 20, was done in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management under a Community and Urban Forestry Grant. Youth who participated in the project also underwent extensive education with RIDEM and the Rhode Island Tree Council to learn the different ways that trees benefit the economy and environment, including through public health and a sense of community.
“The sculpture is something that they did to raise awareness of these factors and the threats that the urban forests face,” said Darrow.
The sculpture, a sort of metaphor for climate change and its impacts on the Ocean State, is a ship made out of paper-mache and chicken wire, with a Styrofoam squid destroying it.
“The process is lengthier than the actual fabrication of the piece, we wanted to make sure that they had the education with RIDEM and Tree Council,” said Darrow. The sculpture is based on a sketch that one of last year’s graduating seniors drew as they were collectively thinking about how they would grab people’s attention in talking about environmental change.
“We’re calling this The Woonsocket Tree Project, but I would love to see this in other local municipalities as well,” said Darrow. Though the group of teens had to rethink their original plan for the sculpture, as it ended up in the tree opposite from the original one they wanted to put in, Artistic Director Brad Fesmire helped the teens finish the sculpture off by adding rope and an anchor.
“It’s kind of cool to see that I did that,” said one student named Sage. “In a couple of years when I’m not here anymore you know, maybe I’m working here, maybe I’m not, I’ll see that and go, ‘I remember that.’”
Riverzedge Arts is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2002 by artists, youth development professionals and community leaders concerned about patterns of violence among disaffected youth in the wake of the Columbine shootings. Riverzedge is “built on the philosophy that art is a powerful force for social change, and that creative entrepreneurship through the arts is a productive and life-changing opportunity for teens.”
Darrow said the program is focused on industry standard skills while working on contracts with clients as teens work alongside professional artists so they know the skills they are developing are things they can use to build a real career in the arts.
“This is no after-school finger painting,” said Darrow.
The youth who participate in the program that includes areas such as graphic design, screen printing, and media arts also get paid for the work they do, which sets Riverzedge aside from other non-profit organizations in the area, said Darrow.
The ratio of students ranges from eight to 10 per instructor, as they hope each student can have a real relationship with their teacher. The organization also houses a Youth Supply Center catering to 150 families in Woonsocket, providing canned goods for the students who need it as well as its Community Garden for residents to rent out a lot for free to grow plants.
Darrow added that Riverzedge Arts works with students to make sure they have a graduation plan regardless of whether or not they want to continue a career in the arts.
