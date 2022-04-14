SMITHFIELD – Paving, crack sealing, and micro-surfacing for Smithfield roads will wait, as officials wait to see if oil prices will continue to go down, said Department of Public Works director Gene Allen.
Allen presented three requests for proposals for contracts for road services products last Tuesday, and said due to the current oil costs, he will hold off on paving projects for now.
Each contract has an escalation clause, he said, that will adjust product pricing with the price of oil. Allen said as gas prices are going down, he anticipates so will paving, crack sealing, and micro-surfacing costs.
He added that all petroleum-based products have prices reflective of the cost of a barrel of oil. On average, Allen estimated the town would pay an extra $6.50 per ton for paving, or around $74.50 per ton in total.
“I’m not in a hurry to go out and do paving at this minute. If it (the cost of oil) goes down, I’ll be happy to go out in the spring,” Allen said.
Allen said because of the high oil prices, he is not ready to publish any final street paving lists, as they may be subject to change. He said once he knows the final streets and timeline, he will let the public know.
“At this point, I am hesitant until I know the funding. I will notify when I want to put notices out to residents,” Allen said.
The good news, Allen said, is oil prices seem to be going down. The bad news, he said, is that town projects are already underfunded. Any rise in the cost of the product means less work done on the roads, he said.
For now, Allen said paving is on a wait-and-see basis. To properly maintain Smithfield roads, he said $1.5 million needs to be annually invested in paving, resurfacing, crack sealing and micro-surfacing projects. Yet, the DPW budget for paving is $500,000 each year.
In a typical year, he said the town spends around $100,000 on crack sealing, which gives the best bang for the buck.
“If funding is going to be underfunded, major reconstruction is going to be put off because of the escalation clause. We’re paying more for asphalt. We’ll need to wait and see if prices go down,” Allen said.
Streets are prioritized with road quality software, he said, adding the important move is to be selective and diligent in projects to get the most work for the dollar.
“We’re already working with a low amount, I want to make it go as far as I can. It makes sense to hold off a little to see if it comes back down,” Allen said.
